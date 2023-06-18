GREENSBORO – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the 2022-23 Male and Female Athletes of the Year at the Annual Awards Ceremony on Wednesday. The ceremony took place at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center Hall B and honored several schools, athletes and administrators for their accomplishments. The full list of award winners can be found here.

See below for the Athletes of the Year:

Shelby’s Hollifield named Female Athlete of the Year

Ally Hollifield had a remarkable high school career in five separate sports; basketball, cross country, soccer, track & field and volleyball at Shelby High School.

In cross country she was an all-conference selection her junior and senior year, while also being selected as Conference Runner of the Year and qualifying for the State meet this past fall.

In track and field, she was a three-time all-conference selection in two events, the 100M and 300M hurdles while also participating on the women’s soccer team, being selected as all-conference in 2021.

In basketball, during her career she was a four-time all-conference selection, four-time all-district selection and two-time all-state selection. In 2021, she was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for her school after they won the 2A Basketball State Championship game.

She will attend the University of Memphis in the fall on a full basketball scholarship.

East Surry’s Boaz named Male Athlete of the Year

Folger Boaz from East Surry High School was named the 2022-23 NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year after an amazing three-sport career in football, basketball and baseball.

A two-time football Offensive Player of the Year in the Foothills 2A Conference, Boaz helped lead his school to a state championship in 2019, a state runner-up in the spring of 2021 and a regional runner-up in the fall of 2021. He finishes his career with a 33-3 record as a starting quarterback with his name scattered throughout the NCHSAA record book:

• 1st Career Completion Percentage

• 9th Career Total Offensive Yards

• 10th Career Touchdown Responsibility

• 16th Career Passing Yards

In basketball, he was an all-conference starter and in baseball, he is a three-time conference player of the year and three-time all-state selection. This past spring, he batted .527, with a .645 OBP, 10 HR, 45 RBI’s; had a 9-1 record with a 1.15 ERA and 112 K’s; and was also selected as the 2A Pitcher of the Year by the NC Baseball Coaches Association.

In 2021, he helped lead his team to a state runner-up finish in the 2A state championship series. For his career, he finished with an outstanding record of 26-1 with a 1.28 ERA and holds the school record in Home Runs and RBI’s.

He will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall on a baseball scholarship.