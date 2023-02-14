LOVINGSTON, Virginia – Nelson County in partnership with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC) announced Location Lovingston, an entrepreneurship education competition program. Location Lovingston is designed to encourage and develop an entrepreneurial spirit through business development education, mentorships and participant guidance through the process of launching or growing new businesses in the village of Lovingston.

¬"From Virginia Main Street and historic district status and many years of plan completed, the tools are in the toolbox for Lovingston and it is time to revitalize Lovingston," said Maureen Kelley, Nelson County Director of Economic Development and Tourism. She noted appreciation for the funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Location Lovingston focuses on small business investment for the village of Lovingston. This year, the program has up to $40,000 in business investment grants for start-up and expanding businesses.

Participants in Location Lovingston will be required to attend eight business development courses hosted through CVSBDC’s Business Essentials Training (BET) in order to be eligible to compete in the Business Plan Pitch portion of the program. Those eligible to compete will develop and submit a detailed business plan for scoring, and then present their idea on June 6th, 2023.

"In line with our commitment to provide entrepreneurial education to existing and growing small businesses, CVSBDC is excited to partner with Nelson County to help revitalize the village. Through our Business Essentials Training, new and existing business owners will have the opportunity to continue to grow as innovators, develop their business leader mindset, and have access to resources needed to build sustainable businesses," said Rebecca Haydock, Director of the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.

The program is open to all entrepreneurs. New and existing business owners not situated within the Nelson County are also encouraged to apply and participate in the virtual offering of CVSBDC’s Business Essentials Training.

County residency is not required, however, Location Lovingston competition grant recipients will be required to operate their new and or expanding business within the village of Lovingston.

Learn more and submit your application by Feb. 25, 2023 by contacting the Nelson County Office of Economic Development and Tourism at 434-263-7015 or info@nelsoncounty.orghttps://www.nelsoncounty-va.gov/lovingston-community-business-launch/