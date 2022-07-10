New employees at Rockingham Community College

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College announces a position changes and new hires.

Alice Hooker has been named full-time enrollment services specialist. She reports to Director of Enrollment Services Derick Satterfield. She previously served as administrative assistant for Continuing Education at RCC. Hooker holds an associate’s degree in Applied Science from RCC.

Maggie Murray has been named director of Student Engagement and Athletics. Her previous title was Director of Student Life and Athletics, but the position has been restructured and renamed. Murray’s new duties include coordinating retention efforts at RCC. Murray holds a bachelor of science degree and a master’s of arts degree from Appalachian State University.

Kevin Tompkins accepted a full-time position as custodian. He reports to Housekeeping Supervisor William Timpson.

Richard Albright is a new full-time academic and career counselor through RCC’s TRiO Student Support Services. He reports to Tianna Holloway, TRiO director. Albright earned his bachelor of arts and master of science degrees from North Carolina A&T University.