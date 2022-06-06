New season seats on sale for upcoming Broadway season at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — New season seat memberships for the 2022-23 Broadway season at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts are now on sale at FirstBankBroadway.com and TangerCenter.com.

The shows come through Tanger Center's partnership with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management.

After a record-breaking 17,400 season seat members in its inaugural season, the "Dare to Dream" season will be sponsored by First Bank — the series' first sponsor — and will be called First Bank Broadway.

It will feature seven shows, up from six this season.

Depending on the day and seat location, season subscription prices will range from $266 for rear third-level seating, to $1,200 for President's Club seats at the venue at 300 N. Elm St.

The 2022-23 season shows will be:

• "Pretty Woman: The Musical:" Oct. 25-30

• "Jagged Little Pill:" Dec. 6-11

• "Cats:" Jan. 24-29, 2023

• "The Book of Mormon:" Feb. 21-26, 2023

• "Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations:" March 14-19, 2023

• "Beetlejuice:" April 18-23, 2023

• "Disney’s Frozen:" May 17-June 4, 2023

On-sale dates for individual tickets to each of the seven shows is to be announced.