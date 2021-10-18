'No Patient Left Alone Act' is now law in N.C. What it means for hospital visits

RALEIGH — During the coronavirus pandemic, especially the first months of restrictions, loved ones were not allowed to visit patients in hospitals and other health care settings. The result was that people died without a loved one present.

For more than a year, state lawmakers have worked on a bill to make sure that won’t happen again.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 191, the “No Patient Left Alone Act,” into law on Friday.

The law becomes effective on Nov. 1.

Visitation must be allowed for patients and residents in hospitals, nursing homes and combination homes, hospice care facilities, adult care homes, special care units and residential treatment facilities.

Locations in North Carolina must follow the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or any federal law about visitation. The $500 penalty will be per instance, per day, after a 24-hour warning period. Families of patients must also be provided with the facility’s visitation rules and contact information. Compassionate care visits are also required under the new law.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services praised the bill sponsors in a statement emailed to The News & Observer.