Novant Health, doctors deny allegations of neglect in care of 92-year-old woman who died in 2020

Attorneys for Novant Health are denying allegations that three doctors at Forsyth Medical Center neglected and abandoned a 92-year-old woman who died a day after being brought to the hospital.

The attorneys filed an official response July 5 in Forsyth Superior Court to a wrongful-death lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of Olivia B. Thompkins, who was the mother of Renita Thompkins-Linville.

Thompkins-Linville became the first Black person to hold the position of Forsyth County's clerk of superior court in 2019 after she was appointed. Sshe unsuccessfully ran for re-election. Olivia Thompkins worked as a treasurer at the Kate Bitting Hospital Credit Union and business manager for the Reynolds Health Center in Winston-Salem. Her husband, the late David Thompkins, was the first Black person to be the executive director for the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem.

Attorneys Harold and Harvey Kennedy represent Tina Thompkins, Olivia Thompkins' daughter, who is the executor of her mother's estate, and filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court on March 28. Olivia Thompkins was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m. March 26, 2020.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Novant Health Inc.; Forsyth Medical Center; and three doctors, Dr. Gregory P. Tarleton, Dr. Francisca O. Aluya and Dr. Ryan T. Barnes. Attorneys Tamura D. Coffey, J. Rebekah Biggerstaff and Peyton M. Pawlik filed the answer to the lawsuit July 5 and asked a judge to dismiss the complaint.

They denied all the allegations in the lawsuit and referenced Olivia Thompkins' medical record as the best evidence of her care and treatment at Forsyth Medical Center.

According to the lawsuit, Olivia Thompkins was taken to Forsyth Medical Center on the night of March 24, 2020. Tina Thompkins came to the hospital the next day and stayed with her until she died. The lawsuit alleges that she asked nurses to suction her mother after Olivia Thompkins started having trouble breathing. During the suctioning, Tina Thompkins noticed dark bloody mucous coming out of her mother's mouth. Tina Thompkins, the lawsuit said, asked the nurses for a doctor to evaluate her mother.

The lawsuit said Tina Thompkins asked for a doctor eight different times after her mother started having problems breathing.

According to the lawsuit, no physician ever came to Olivia Thompkins' room. Tarleton, Aluya and Barnes were assigned to care for Olivia Thompkins, the lawsuit said.

"The physicians assigned to her care completely ignored her. They abandoned her," the lawsuit said.

Late on the morning of March 26, 2020, a doctor did come to evaluate Olivia Thompkins, and she was immediately transferred to a respiratory unit and then rushed to the ICU, the lawsuit said. A few hours later, she was placed on life support. Before any of that happened, the lawsuit said, she was never put on a ventilator, despite having breathing problems.

At 11:04 a.m. March 26, 2020, when she got to the ICU, her oxygen levels were in the 70s, which is a dangerously low level, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit said she was never treated for pneumonia.

The lawsuit alleges that Tarleton, Aluya, Barnes and Novant Health "acted with conscious and intentional disregard of and indifference to the rights and safety of Olivia B. Thompkins," and that the doctors "participated in the willful and wanton conduct, as attending physicians."

The lawsuit is asking for compensatory and punitive damages of more than $50,000. No trial date has been set.

