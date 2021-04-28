Officials: Pilot dies in fiery Duke Energy helicopter crash in Eden, two passengers survive

EDEN — Two men escaped from a fiery Duke Energy helicopter crash here Wednesday afternoon, but their pilot died when the Bell 429 aircraft went down in a wooded area near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station.

Officials had not released the names of the men, all employed by Duke Energy, as of 9:30 p.m. The two injured passengers were rescued by emergency personnel and one remains at UNC Rockingham Health Care here where he is listed in fair condition, a hospital spokesperson said.

The second passenger was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and his health status is not known, Rodney Cates, director of Rockingham County Emergency Services, said at a press conference around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Federal Aviation Administration officials had arrived from Raleigh to take over the crash site late Wednesday and were seeking answers to what went wrong as the trio of men did routine power line inspections. Their 4,700-pound helicopter was seen flying unusually low by numerous witnesses before it crashed around 1:30 p.m. in the wood line around the Rosewood Lane residential area. The area is about 1 mile from Freedom Park.

No residences were affected by the crash and there were no power outages, authorities said.