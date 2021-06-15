Owner of Madison's Lucky Duck indicted on gambling charges

MADISON — The owner of the Lucky Duck Internet Cafe here has been indicted and charged with nine gambling-related crimes after an investigation by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina Alcohol Enforcement Agency, or ALE, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

A Rockingham County grand jury's findings led to the Monday arrest of Kimberly "Robin" O'Brien Pettiutt, 60, of Orange County, N.C., who was charged with three counts of operating/possessing a slot machine, three counts of operating a video gaming machine, two counts of operating more than five video gaming machines, and one count of gambling.

Pettiutt was released Monday by a magistrate on a written promise to appear in court. No court date was immediately available.

Authorities discovered and seized gaming machines during a search of Lucky Duck at 3998 U.S. 220 by the sheriff's office and ALE agents.

Sheriff's detectives and ALE agents had recently investigated the operation, which had reopened a few months ago, and believed it to be operating illegally, according to the release.

Authorities also seized video gaming electronics and hard drives, video surveillance equipment and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.

