Police raid downtown Greensboro hemp store, but owner argues testing of products was faulty

“I would like this to be a big learning experience for everyone,” Aberle said.

The laws when it comes to hemp are complicated and new, Aberle said, and if the department made a mistake in testing, he thinks recognizing that and compensating Essential Hemp for their loss would be an agreeable outcome.

“I just want Hector’s family and business to be made whole,” Aberle said, “and for that to be the end of it.”

Aberle said Essential Hemp is not the only hemp business in Greensboro that police have raided, and in talking with experts, he isn’t aware of other areas around the country where similar raids are happening.

“It should be shocking,” Aberle said, “to the citizens of Greensboro that on this little evidence — possibly a mistake — the Greensboro Police Department is robbing business owners of their inventory and their money and leaving them in a place where they have almost no recourse to do anything.”

Sanchez said if he wonders if other factors played into the search. Could it be because he and his Hispanic family are the faces behind Essential Hemp? Could it be because they are located downtown, the only hemp shop on South Elm Street?

“I think it was shakedown,” Sanchez said. “I think we are in their backyard downtown and they don’t like that.”