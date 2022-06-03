Procession ushers fallen Bethany firefighter home

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — On Friday afternoon, a procession of fire engines, first responders, friends and loved ones helped usher home from Raleigh the body of fallen Bethany firefighter Brandon Yaeger.

Yaeger, 32, a member of the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department for more than 12 years, died at the station on May 31.

His death is considered as having occurred in the line of duty because it came within 24 hours of Yaeger's last emergency call, county officials said.

Details about Yaeger's cause of death were not available Friday, but an autopsy had been completed by state medical examiners in Raleigh and the report was pending, officials said.

Details about the type of emergency Yaeger, the department's regular engine driver, responded to nearly a day before his death were not immediately available. The community department serves about 4,200 county residents.

The son of Ruth and Scott Yaeger of Reidsville, Brandon Yaeger was on the autistic spectrum and suffered from Grave's Disease, his parents said. Grave's Disease is an immune system disorder causes the thyroid to overproduce hormones, known as hyperthyroidism.

Bethany Fire Chief Josh Evans called Yaeger, who lived full time at the fire station, his "right hand man'' and his mom said Yaeger built his life around service to the fire department, according to a report by WFMY-News 2.

Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville is handling arrangements and a funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Rockingham County High School in Wentworth. Burial will follow at Bethany United Methodist Church.

"All of us are deeply saddened by his untimely death. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and coworkers," Bethany firefighters said on their Facebook page. And the post described Yaeger as someone who "was respected by all who knew him.''