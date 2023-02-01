Professional Bull Riders team relocating to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Carolina Cowboys, the Carolinas’ only professional bull riding team competing in the groundbreaking PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series recently announced that the team will relocate to Greensboro, North Carolina, and Greensboro Coliseum beginning in the 2023 season.
The Carolina Cowboys will host their first PBR Cowboy Days homestand at Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 22-24.
“Greensboro has long been known as a sports town, and we are thrilled to add to that reputation as we welcome North Carolina’s first Professional Bull Riding team, the Carolina Cowboys, to the Greensboro Coliseum,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “I can’t wait to dust off my cowboy hat and join everyone for ‘Cowboy Days’ on September 22-24 at the Greensboro Coliseum to watch our Carolina Cowboys compete against some of the best bull riders in the country in a new league that’s made the most exciting 8 seconds in sports even more thrilling.”
“We’re thrilled to be able to keep the Carolina Cowboys in the Piedmont-Triad and bring professional bull riding to Greensboro in 2023,” said Carolina Cowboys owner Richard Childress. “Our goal is to introduce an entirely new generation of fans to Western sports and can’t wait for everyone to experience our Cowboy Days homestand September 22-24, 2023.”
The Carolina Cowboys will relocate to Greensboro after competing out of LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, during the inaugural year of competition for the PBR Team Series.
The team is owned by Richard Childress and partner Jeff Broin, with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. Dillon, who drives the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet, and is currently amid his tenth year of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series. A former champion in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2013) and NASCAR Truck Series (2011), Dillon is a 19-time winner in NASCAR’s top-three touring series.
Bull riding legend, PBR co-founder and North Carolina’s own Jerome Davis leads the Carolina Cowboys as head coach. Davis is a PRCA World Champion bull rider and member of the prestigious PBR Ring of Honor. Despite his riding career coming to an end, when he was paralyzed from the chest down in 1998 after being thrown from a bull, Davis remained in the industry growing Davis Rodeo Ranch, based in Archdale, into one of the PBR’s top stock companies raising hundreds of bucking bulls alongside his wife Tiffany, who is a key member of the team’s front office as Assistant General Manager.
The team features a talent-packed roster for the 2023 season including 2022 PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis, 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year Boudreaux Campbell, four-time PBR World Finals qualifier Mason Taylor and surging Brazilians Wingson Henrique da Silva, Sandro Batista and Ednelio Rodrigues de Almeida.
During the inaugural year of competition for the PBR Team Series, the Carolina Cowboys concluded the regular-season fourth in the standings 15-13 in game play.
The Cowboys notably logged the first 90-point ride in the league’s history, achieved by Campbell when he covered Dr. Campbell for 90 points en route to the team’s win in their opening game against the Arizona Ridge Riders.
In addition to winning one regular-season event (Austin, Texas), they led the league in bonus points (69), and held the No. 1 position in the league for three consecutive weeks, first ascending to the top spot after going 2-1 and finishing second at the inaugural homestand.
At the inaugural PBR Team Series Championship in Las Vegas, the Carolina Cowboys delivered a strong performance in Round 1 before being eliminated on the second day of competition for the progressive elimination tournament.
For more information on Carolina Cowboys, and for ticketing updates on the upcoming PBR Cowboy Days, visit https://pbr.com/teams/cowboys/, Carolina Cowboys on Facebook, @carolinacowboyspbr on Instagram, or @CARCowboysPBR on Twitter.
About the Carolina Cowboys:
The Carolina Cowboys are based in Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., where the team will hold its second Cowboys Days homestand on September 22-24, 2023, the eighth event of the 10-event 2023 PBR Team Series regular season. The Cowboys are coached by PBR co-founder Jerome Davis. Under the leadership of General Manager Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, the team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin. From a one-man team in 1969, Richard Childress grew Richard Childress Racing (RCR) into one of the most-respected organizations in NASCAR, with nearly 400 team members supporting full-time operations in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. As a car owner, Childress, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017, has earned more than 200 victories in NASCAR’s top-three national series, 16 championships, three Daytona 500 championships and three Brickyard 400 championships. Away from the track, Childress is a businessman, philanthropist and conservationist – he loves wine, the outdoors, supporting the military, and investing in America’s youth. Childress’ properties include the award-winning Childress Vineyards. He sits on the board of directors of Growth Energy and holds an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio. Entrepreneur and agriculturalist Broin is the founder and CEO of bioprocessing giant POET, the world’s largest biofuel producer. Broin and RCR have a longstanding partnership through NASCAR and worked together to upgrade the league to 15% bioethanol.
About the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series:
The PBR Team Series is an elite new league that features the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas November 4-6. During the 2022 season, each of the eight teams representing teams in Austin, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Glendale, AZ; Kansas City, MO; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City, OK; Ridgedale, MO; and Winston-Salem, NC will host a three-day homestand. There will also be neutral site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA. To determine team rosters, the league held a rider draft on May 23 prior to start of the 2022 season among any bull riders who have declared for the draft during a league eligibility window. The PBR Team Series builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. Events will be staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game will feature five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters will be comprised of seven riders on the core roster and three practice squad members. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders will be declared the winner of each game. The event winner will be the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings. All PBR Team Series events will be carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on PlutoTV.