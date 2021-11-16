Pyrtle will seek second term in NC House

EDEN – N.C. Rep. Reece Pyrtle, Jr. (R-Rockingham) announced on Monday that he will seek a second term as representative for District 65 in the state legislature.

“Following several weeks of prayer and consultation with my family, I’m excited to announce that we are running to continue representing the people of District 65 in the NC House,” Pyrtle said in a news release. The state's general election is Nov. 8, 2020.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to receive the trust and confidence of our community and neighbors to serve as their voice in Raleigh.”

Pyrtle, a former Rockingham County Commissioner, also served as Eden's police chief. The Rockingham County Republican Party in late summer selected Pyrtle by a unanimous vote to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Jerry Carter after his death from a rare gastrointestinal disorder.

“It has been an honor to be chosen to finish the term of my friend ... ,'' Pyrtle said of Carter. “Since my arrival in Raleigh it has been quite evident how much he touched each of his colleagues in the General Assembly.”

Pyrtle was first elected to Rockingham Board of Commissioners in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. In 2018, Pyrtle was selected by the board to serve as its vice chair and in 2019 was named board chair.