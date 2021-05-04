Rams get set for fifth-consecutive 2A NCHSAA state championship football game

Following last week’s victory over Elizabeth City Northeastern, Reidsville head football coach Jimmy Teague said to his team that no one ever expected to be playing football in May instead of the fall, but because the season was moved to the spring due to of the 2020 pandemic shut down, the Rams are once again in familiar post season territory as they get set for the programs fifth-consecutive 2A NCHSAA state championship game this Saturday.

Reidsville, the 2A Eastern Division Regional champs, will face Western Region title winners Mountain Heritage at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill on the University of North Carolina campus this Saturday.

Like their last two playoff opponents in Wallace-Rose Hill and Northeastern, the Rams once again face a program with shared post season history.

Cougars Snap Shot

Mountain Heritage head coach Joey Robinson and his staff have built a hard-hitting football program which is very familiar with Ram-tough Reidsville, and there is probably no love lost between these post season adversaries. Last week was a perfect example of what type of team RHS will face in the championship game next Saturday.