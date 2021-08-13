RCC inks transfer agreement with UNCW

“This is a unique agreement because they also have some extensive scholarship opportunities for our students to transfer,” Kinlaw said.

“Putting students first has been a part of our culture since our very beginning when we were founded in 1947. UNCW will welcome one of the largest classes in its history this fall. We expect to have more than 18,000 students enrolled,” Sartarelli said.

“UNCW has added more than 14 programs in the past four years, including the nation’s first bachelor’s degree in Coastal Engineering, and plans are in the works for Cybersecurity, Intelligence Systems Engineering, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and other degrees that will support North Carolina’s workforce development in critical areas,” he said.

The chancellor noted that the magazine “U.S. News & World Report” ranks UNCW as one of the top 100 public universities in the nation.