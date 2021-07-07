RCC provides short-term program scholarships

WENTWORTH — Students in many short-term programs at Rockingham Community College have access to scholarships this fall. Students in these 96-plus hour workforce training programs, however, are not eligible for federal assistance, such as Pell grants.

RCC’s Eagle Train and Gain Scholarship is in its second year and this fall will be offered to students in three programs: Cosmetology, income maintenance worker (to train to work for social services) and auctioneering. All of these programs lead to industry-recognized credentials.

During the 2020-2021 academic year, the RCC Foundation awarded 187 Train and Gain scholarships.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund supports students pursuing education in high-demand fields that will lead to a state- or industry-recognized credential.

Programs include:

Information technology: Computer programming, certified professional coder bootcamp, and CompTIA cybersecurity analyst.

Healthcare: Cardiovascular (EKG) technician, central sterile processing, dialysis technician, advanced emergency medical technician, EMT — emergency medical technician, medical assisting, medication aid, nurse aide, paramedic, community paramedic, pharmacy technician, and phlebotomy.