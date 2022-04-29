RCC to break ground on Workforce Development Center on Tuesday

WENTWORTH — Community and Rockingham Community College leaders will join Tuesday to break ground on RCC's Center for Workforce Development, a major new facility funded by the county's quarter-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2018.

The 42,398-square-foot facility will house the Machining, Industrial Systems, and Electrical Systems programs for the college, as well as the Small Business Center, faculty offices, a corporate meeting space, and more. Construction is expected to be completed in late fall 2023, college officials said in a news release.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be on campus at 10 a.m. at 215 Wrenn Memorial Road, just across from RCC's Administration Building.

The program will feature remarks from RCC President Mark Kinlaw, Scott Barham, chair of RCC's Board of Trustees, Thomas Stith III, president of the North Carolina Community College System, N.C. Sen. Phil Berger, N.C. Rep. Reece Pyrtle, Kevin Berger, chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, Lance Metzler, Rockingham County Manager, Don Powell and Keith Duncan, co-chairs of Citizens for the One-Fourth Cent Sales Tax to Benefit RCC, and Bobby Wharton, president of the Rockingham Community College Foundation.