WENTWORTH - The Rockingham Community College Board of Trustees said goodbye to one of its long-time members during its July 19 meeting.

Hal Griffin was appointed to the Board in 2015, serving during numerous campus improvements, such as renovations to the Owens Health Sciences, Humanities, Industrial Technologies II, Science, and Whitcomb Student Center buildings, as well as the start of the construction of the Center for Workforce Development which is still underway, the planning stages of a state-of-the-art driving pad and facilities, and more.

“I’ve been working in this [North Carolina Community College] system a long, long time, and I’ve worked with a lot of trustees,'' said RCC President Mark Kinlaw. "Hal is unique because he was a student here when the college opened. He transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill and finished there, but then he came back and worked here for 30 years, many of those years as dean of students.”

In addition to serving as a trustee, Griffin also served on the RCC Foundation's board of directors.

“You don’t have many trustees that were a student and then an employee of that college, so he has come full circle. He’s really seen all aspects of the college and has different perspectives about it,” Kinlaw said.

Griffin became a trustee not long after Kinlaw joined RCC.

“He's been very supportive of me, and also incredibly supportive of the college. There’s no greater voice for students that I’ve ever worked with as a trustee as Hal. He's seen RCC grow dramatically over the years and change a lot, and I know he will always continue to support it,” Kinlaw said. “I can't thank him enough for his support of me or for what he’s done for this college.”

Kinlaw presented Griffin with a framed resolution and a crystal vase etched with the RCC logo.

Griffin told the trustees he would be happy to return to serve on committees as needed.

Alan Hensley, who was appointed by the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, replaces Griffin on the board. Rockingham County Clerk of Court Abner Bullins recently administered the oath of office to Hensley.

Hensley, of Madison, works for Unifi as dyed yarns sales manager and is a Madison town alderman. Hensley volunteers with Rockingham Hope and is a deacon at Osborne Baptist Church in Eden, where he also serves as youth leader for the Collide High School Ministry.

Bullins also administered the oath of office to Grayson Whitt, who continues another term as a trustee.

In other official board action, R. Scott Barham finished his term as chairman of the board. Randy Judkins was elected chair, and Charles Rakestraw vice-chair. Kinlaw continues as secretary.

Other continuing board members include: Myla Barnhardt, Jim Burnette, Nelson Cole, Libby Maddrey, Elaine McCollum, Tom Schoolfield, and Mickey Wilson, as well as student representative, SGA President Cameron Stewart.