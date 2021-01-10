RCC's medical certification courses enrolling for spring

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College is currently enrolling for several Health Sciences courses that can lead to certifications in just a few months.
Dates are subject to change in order to best serve students. For the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.rockinghamcc.edu/admissions/health-science-programs for the full listing of medical programs, or call 336-342-4261 ext. 2333.
Medical Assisting
Jan. 19-May 27
Meets in person on Tuesdays or Thursdays through April 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., and is otherwise online.
Cost: $208
This program provides skills training in three competency areas related to the job performance for medical assistants: administrative office, laboratory, and clinical. Course work includes instruction in scheduling appointments, insurance coding and billing, medical transcription, computer operations, assisting with examinations/treatments, performing routine laboratory procedures, and ethical/legal issues associated with patient care. Students will be required to complete 40 clinical hours. Upon completion, students will have the knowledge base to apply for national certification for Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA).
Phlebotomy Experience
Jan. 20-May 5
Meets in person on Mondays or Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and otherwise online.
Cost: $206
The phlebotomy program provides theory and clinical experiences needed for the proper collection of blood and other specimens used for diagnostic testing. Emphasis is placed on ethics, legalities, medical terminology, safety and universal precautions, health care delivery systems, patient relations, anatomy and physiology, and specimen collection. Students will be required to complete 100 clinical hours. Upon completion, students should be able to safely perform procedures necessary for specimen collections on patients in various health care settings and may be eligible for national certification as phlebotomy technicians with the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP).
Pharmacy Technician
Jan. 26-May 7
Meets in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., and is otherwise online.
Cost: $180
This training program provides instruction in the technical procedures for preparing and dispensing drugs in the hospital and retail settings under supervision of a registered pharmacist. Topics include drug packaging and labeling, out-patient dispensing, hospital dispensing procedures, controlled substance procedures, inventory control, and non-sterile compounding. Upon completion, students should be prepared to perform basic supervised dispensing techniques in a variety of pharmacy settings. The student will be eligible to apply for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam (PTCE). The PTCE exam must be taken at a Pearson VUE professional testing center, which is available at RCC. The cost for the certification exam is approximately $130. Course prerequisite: Math pretest.
Dialysis Technician
Feb. 19-May 21
Meets in person five Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon, and is otherwise online. Also, 40 hours of clinical rotation is required.
Cost: $180
This course is designed to prepare students with the theoretical, technical, and clinical skills needed to maintain equipment and provide patient care to those being treated for chronic renal diseases. Class format includes lecture, lab, and clinical activities. Students will be required to complete 40 clinical hours. Successful completion of this course will prepare the student for employment as dialysis technician in hospitals, renal dialysis facilities, and clinics After one year of work experience, individuals may be eligible to sit for national certification as a Clinical Hemodialysis Technician.
Central Sterile Processing
Jan. 28-April 7
Meets in person on Thursdays, Jan. 28 and March 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and is otherwise online.
Cost: $182
This program introduces the primary responsibilities of a central sterile technician. The course includes practical applications of learned concepts and procedures. Topics include preparation, storage, distribution of instruments, supplies and equipment, quality assurance and inventory management. Upon completion, students should be able to apply the principles of sterilization/disinfection in the workplace as well as the principles of distribution of instruments/supplies/equipment. Upon completion, students will be eligible to apply for the National Institute for Certification of Healthcare Sterile Processing and Distribution Personnel Examination (CBSPD).
Cardiovascular Technician
Feb. 19-May 14
Meets in person two Fridays per month from 9:30 a.m.-noon, and is otherwise online.
Cost: $192
This program is designed and approved to prepare the student to become a certified EKG (ECG) and Technician/Monitor. Topics include: Anatomy and Physiology of the heart, principles of EKG, dysrhythmia recognition of sinus, junctional/atrial rhythms, heart blocks and bundle branches and ventricular ectopy rhythms. Skills include operating EKG equipment, running and mounting strips, reading and interpreting 22 types of cardiac leas tracing produced from 12 and five lead monitors. Upon completion, students will be eligible to apply for the Certified EKG Technician (CET) exam with the National Health Career Association.
Nurse Aide
March 1-May 27
Meets in person Monday through Thursday, April 5-May 27 from 8 a.m.-noon and otherwise online.
Cost: $206
This program is designed to prepare graduates to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Emphasis on aging process including mental, social and physical needs of the elderly, patients’ rights, nutrition management, elimination procedures, safe environment, restorative services, personal and special care procedures and activities, human body structure and function and related common disease/disorders, communication and documentation, death and dying, and roles of the nursing assistant and health team members. A skill/competency evaluation is required. The course includes class, laboratory and clinical learning experiences. Upon satisfactory completion of the course and skill/competency evaluation, the graduate is eligible to apply for listing as a Certified Nurse Aide l by the N.C. Division of Facility Services.
Emergency Medical Technician Initial
March 2-July 1
Meets in person Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-10 p.m. and every other Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. starting March 13.
Cost: $248
The EMT program is designed to teach basic life support skills. EMTs can function in many areas like EMS systems, fire departments, hospitals, rescue squads and physician offices. The class consists of lectures, hands-on skills, and field clinical opportunities. Upon successful course completion, students will be eligible for the NC or National Registry EMT examination. Prices include tuition as well as additional fees for clinical uniform shirts, HCP, CPR card fee, and Malpractice Insurance. Textbook and workbooks required - contact the RCC Bookstore to purchase. NC tuition exemption status applies, however additional fees and books are the responsibility of the student.
RCC offers other medial programs that are not currently scheduled: Advanced EMT, Medication Aide, and Paramedic. Visit the website mentioned above and look for these program listings to fill out an interest form for notification of when the course will be offered.
RCC also offers any quick certifications in the medical field such as CPR. For information on those courses, visit https://bit.ly/2L1DjND.