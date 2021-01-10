RCC's medical certification courses enrolling for spring

Jan. 20-May 5

Meets in person on Mondays or Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and otherwise online.

Cost: $206

The phlebotomy program provides theory and clinical experiences needed for the proper collection of blood and other specimens used for diagnostic testing. Emphasis is placed on ethics, legalities, medical terminology, safety and universal precautions, health care delivery systems, patient relations, anatomy and physiology, and specimen collection. Students will be required to complete 100 clinical hours. Upon completion, students should be able to safely perform procedures necessary for specimen collections on patients in various health care settings and may be eligible for national certification as phlebotomy technicians with the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP).

Pharmacy Technician

Jan. 26-May 7

Meets in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., and is otherwise online.

Cost: $180