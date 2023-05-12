EDEN — Rockingham County Schools recently announced that Dr. Christy Bailey has been named the new principal of Holmes Middle School in Eden and Nathan Ziglar is the new principal of Huntsville Elementary School in Madison, according to a spokesman for the Rockingham County Schools.

As a Rockingham County and Eden native, and a graduate of Morehead High School, Bailey is excited about the opportunity.

“I am fortunate to be able to serve the community of Holmes Middle School. I have so many family connections, and I look forward to continuing the service and community initiatives already in place,” she said.

Bailey received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Greensboro College where she was class president, women’s lacrosse captain and a member of two honor societies. She earned her master’s degree in Education Leadership at Old Dominion University in Virginia.

Bailey continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she earned her doctorate degree in Education and Cultural Leadership.

Bailey previously served RCS as assistant principal at Western Rockingham Middle School, and principal at Draper Elementary School and Dillard Academy. Furthermore, she served as the district’s curriculum and instruction program coordinator.

As a Rockingham County and Eden native, and alum of Rockingham County Schools, Ziglar said he is happy about an opportunity to partner with the community in this new endeavor.

“I am blessed and look forward to the opportunity to serve the students, staff, parents and community and continue the expectation of educational excellence at Huntsville Elementary School,” Ziglar said.

After graduating from Morehead High School, Ziglar attended Appalachian State University as a North Carolina Teaching Fellow. Ziglar graduated from ASU with a bachelor’s degree in History and concentration in secondary education.

After graduating from ASU, he taught various social studies courses at several high schools, as well as, coaching multiple sports and sponsoring different clubs.

Ziglar said he was fortunate to work with seasoned educators who served to sharpen his instructional skills and further define his philosophy of teaching and learning.

Ziglar went on to earn his master’s degree in Public Administration from ASU and was awarded the N.C. Principal Fellows Scholarship. He completed his master’s degree in School Administration at UNCG.

As a fellow, Ziglar had the opportunity to complete a year-long internship, which he completed at Reidsville Middle School and Moss Street Elementary School, also in Reidsville.

Ziglar has previously served as assistant principal at Williamsburg Elementary School and Rockingham County High School, and principal of Holmes Middle School.

“I am confident that the next phase of excellence at Holmes Middle School and Huntsville Elementary School will continue the development and success of our scholars, under the leadership of I look forward to supporting each of them and the entire Holmes and Huntsville school communities in preparation for next school year.”