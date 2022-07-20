RCS announces new principals for Morehead High, Douglass Elementary, Holmes Middle

EDEN — Rockingham County Schools Superintendent John Stover announced on Monday that three of the county’s schools will begin the 2022-2023 school year with new principals.

Jason Tuggle will take the helm at Morehead High School in Eden, while Lauren Duncan will lead Douglass Elementary School and Nathan Ziglar will head Holmes Middle School in Reidsville, Stover said in a news release.

A native of Eden and a 1992 graduate of Morehead, Tuggle earned his bachelor of science degree in business and marketing from University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He earned a master’s degree in business and marketing education at UNC-G and taught the subjects at Western Guilford and Northwest Guilford High Schools. At Western Guilford, he served as the women’s basketball coach.

After two years at Western Guilford, Mr. Tuggle became an assistant women’s basketball coach at UNC-G, then went on to be head women’s basketball coach at Greensboro College for seven years.

While at GC, Tuggle was inducted to the school’s Hall of Fame, the USA South Hall of Fame, named Coach of the Year five times, won four conference championships, played in four NCAA tournaments and left as the program’s all-time winningest coach.

In 2009, Mr. Tuggle retired from coaching and became Morehead’s Athletic Director. He became an assistant principal at the school in 2017.

Duncan, a High Point native and the new head at Douglass, began teaching in 2005 after graduating from UNC-G with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. She started her career that summer at Williamsburg Elementary School and went on to teach for 12 years, instructing third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classes.

In 2011. Mrs. Duncan was named Rockingham County School’s NCCTM Outstanding Elementary Mathematics Teacher and in 2016-2017, she was named Williamsburg’s Teacher of the Year.

Duncan in 2011 earned her master’s degree in early education from North Carolina A & T State University in Greensboro. In 2014, she further earned an additiona license from UNCG to teach math to grades k-6.

In 2017, Mrs. Duncan was chosen to participate in the Principal Preparation forExcellence and Equity in Rural Schools Program (PPEERS) at the UNC-G and earned her master’s in school administration there in 2018. While in the program, Mrs. Duncan served as an administrative intern for a yearat Rockingham County Middle School.

She was selected as assistant principal for Dillard Academy in 2018 after the merger of Dillard Elementary and New Vision. During 2020-2021, Mrs. Duncan was nominated for Assistant Principal of the Year. In 2020, Mrs. Duncan was named assistant principal for Bethany Elementary School, where she developed her administration skills over the past two years.

Ziglar, an Eden native and Morehead High School graduate, attended Appalachian State University as a North Carolina Teaching Fellow. He earned his bachelor’s degree from ASU in history and secondary education. After ASU, he taught social studies courses at several high schools, coached multiple sports teams and sponsored various clubs.

He went on to earn his master’s degree in public administration from ASU, was awarded the NC Principal Fellows Scholarship and completed his master’s of school administration at UNC-G.

As a NC Principal Fellow, Ziglar was provided the opportunity to complete a year-long

internship, which he did at Reidsville Middle and Moss Street Elementary schools. He went on to serve as an assistant principal at Williamsburg Elementary where he stayed for three years.

For the past year, Ziglar also served as an assistant principal at Rockingham County High School.

When Ziglar is not working, he enjoys fly fishing, ASU football, traveling, and including his chocolate lab Dakota with him on adventures.