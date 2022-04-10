Reidsville Kiwanians learn about kids in need of nutrition and how to avoid scammers

Reidsville City Council member Terresia Scoble, a member of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club, recently spoke to club members about the benefits of Rockingham County’s Backpacks for Kids program.

The goal of the initiative is to supplement weekend food supplies for children in need in grades K-5 so that they do not go hungry while away from school.

For 21.3% of Rockingham County’s school children, food is scarce at home, so the nutrition program aims to discreetly supply kids with backpacks full of nutritious foods to sustain, Scoble explained.

Children receive easy meals through the program, which include healthy snacks, milk or juice, apples, oranges and veggies. Filled backpacks are delivered to district schools where social workers or family counselors distribute them.

Scoble explained that food insecurity is a social and economic condition where access to food is limited or uncertain. Rural areas such as Rockingham County, where the population is roughly 91,000, struggle with food insecurity, state health records show. In fact, 15.3% of county residents don’t have enough food in their cupboards, statistics show.

Many such families also struggle with issues like affordable housing, medical costs and low wages, Scoble said.

Children are particularly susceptible to the negative impacts of food insecurity because their brains and bodies are in the process of developing and need vital nutrition. Furthermore, food insecurity is associated with adverse health conditions, such as anemia, asthma, depression and anxiety, cognitive and behavioral problems, and a higher risk of being hospitalized.

Another fellow Reidsville Kiwanian Mark Pruitt spoke recently to the club about how to protect yourself from being scammed. He explained that many scams target the elderly with financial schemes that are designed to sound legitimate.

A 2020 study showed that people age 60-69 lost the most money annually to scams nationwide —about $290 million, while those 80 and older were bilked for $105 million.

Architects of bogus schemes often prey on people who are aging, lonely, or living alone after a death in the family, for example, Pruitt explained. Some such criminals even peruse the obituaries to target the newly-widowed.

Scam operators also recruit young people from foreign countries to participate in their schemes, which have been tied to drugs and human trafficking, Pruitt explained.

One trick such scammers use to make themselves seem legitimate is called caller ID spoofing. Such electronic trickery makes calls from scammers appear to be local or connected to a government agency.

Pruitt said there are three top phone scams to avoid.

Beware of people who call and claim to be with the IRS. The agency does not contact people by phone.

Look out for a scam in which a young person, posing as an elderly resident’s grandchild, calls saying they are in trouble and need money immediately wired to pay for medical bills or such.

There are also robocall phone scams in which computer-generated calls first try to verify that you are a real person. Such calls may try to record a person answering yes to the question: “Can you hear me?” In turn, scammers may use the recorded affirmative answer to authorize bogus charges.

Pruitt said to ignore calls with numbers you do not recognize.

The Reidsville Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall with meals catered by Cafe 99. Guests are always welcome.