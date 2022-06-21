Reidsville man charged in connection with shooting death of 32-year-old

REIDSVILLE — A Reidsville man has been charged in connection with the Monday shooting death of 32-year-old Keith Clark of Reidsville.

Lavaniel Nevario King, 34, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a secured $750,000 bond, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

Local police were called to the 2100 block of South Scales Street on Monday at around 12:26 p.m. where they found Clark with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

Clark was transferred to a local hospital where he died of his injuries on Monday.

In 2008, suspect King was arrested as part of an undercover drug operation in Reidsville. Then 20, he was charged with possession with intent to manufacture and sell cocaine. The disposition of the 2008 case was not immediately available.

The investigation into the Monday homicide is ongoing, police said in the release.

Authorities request that anyone with information about the crime contact RPD Investigator Lingle at 336-347-2338 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. A cash reward may be available through Crime Stoppers, the release said.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.