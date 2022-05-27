Reidsville man pleads guilty to obstruction in Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — A Reidsville man pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Matthew Mark Wood, 25, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and five related misdemeanor offenses, the Justice Department said in a news release.

According to court documents, on Jan. 2, 2021, three days before he traveled to Washington, Wood sent an iMessage to another person in which he said, “If they want to raid Congress, sign me up, I’ll be brave heart in that bitch!”

Wood was among hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop a joint session of the U.S. Congress from officially confirming that Joe Biden won the presidential election. According to official estimates, some 140 law enforcement officers were assaulted, including 80 U.S. Capitol Police officers and 60 Metropolitan Police officers. About $1.5 million worth of damage was done to the U.S. Capitol building, the Justice Department said.

On Jan. 5, Wood drove to Washington with his grandmother and another family member, according to court documents. The next day, soon after a police line to secure the grounds was breached, he made his way to the West Plaza of the Capitol, according to the release. Wood remained there for about an hour before climbing stairs to the Northwest Plaza. He was several feet behind those who broke and climbed through the Capitol’s window next to the Senate wing door.

He was the 10th person to enter through that window, getting inside around 2:15 p.m., the DOJ said.

Once inside, Wood and others made their way to the hallway immediately outside the Senate Chamber. Stopped there by law enforcement, Wood returned to the first floor and joined a growing group of rioters in the Capitol crypt. About 2:25 p.m., he sent an iMessage to a group chat, declaring, “We just broke through Capitol police, we are going to bust into the house chambers,” according to the release.

Wood subsequently followed others through the Small House Rotunda, up a staircase, and into the House speaker’s office suite. He entered at least three offices or other sensitive spaces, including the speaker’s conference room, the Justice Department said.

Wood then moved to the Rotunda and other areas of the Capitol, removing the ropes from six stanchions he passed, calling protesters to follow him and staying in the building despite clouds of chemical irritant. When the Metropolitan Police Department arrived to help the Capitol Police in clearing rioters from the Rotunda, Wood did not immediately leave. It was not until 3:31 p.m. that Wood left the Capitol through the east Rotunda door, according to the release.

On Jan. 7, according to court documents, Wood sent another iMessage to someone whose name was redacted: “I’m not okay with my actions yesterday. I took a stand yes but it was extremely inappropriate… it was wrong. My mental state is off the charts. I can’t believe I participated in such chaos. What’s done is done. But now I must deal with it.

“I find comfort in it because I worked to stop violent destruction of the property. I was merely there as a citizen making a point. I didn’t assault anyone. I didn’t participate in the breaking in. I didn’t participate in the destruction of property. I walked into, done what I though (sic) was my part. While most of the people in there were just like me, everyday American citizens, there were some that disgraced our entrance and it associated me with them and that churns my stomach.”

Wood was arrested on March 5, 2021, in Winston-Salem and his sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the obstruction charge and a total of 3½ years of additional time and additional fines for the five misdemeanor offenses.

In the 16 months since the insurrection, more than 800 people have been arrested on charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities are continuing to investigate and arrest suspects, one as recently as Wednesday.

Anyone with tips can submit them by calling 800-225-5324 or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.