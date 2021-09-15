Reidsville unveils 9/11 Memorial on 20th anniversary of tragedy

In July 2009, Lindsey became the 12th commander of the USS Carl Vinson, one of the nation’s 11 mammoth aircraft carriers and the ship to carry out to sea the body of Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader and mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Lindsey reflected on the grim time.

“... We were attacked as a nation. But unlike World War II, we were not attacked by another nation state. We were attacked by non-state actors, terrorists, al-Qaida ... 9/11 was our Pearl Harbor Day of the 21st Century, said Lindsey, who led a massive air strike against Taliban targets for 73 consecutive days in 2001.

“Civilian personnel have lost their lives in Afghanistan, we will never forget them, nor their sacrifices, because all of them are first responders, all of our military personnel and all our civilians who perished between 9/11 and today believed in the act of service before self,’’ Lindsey said. “Every day I give thanks to live in a country where such people exist. Protecting you and I as we go about our daily routines, as we go to work each and every day. Only in cities like Reidsville, and all across America, can you find such a deep bench of citizens willing to put service before self.’’

Mayor Jay Donecker called on citizens to remember the unity 9/11 inspired.

“... In the days after 9/11 there was a profound social cohesion and solidarity of our community and the desire of the individual to serve and contribute,’’ Donecker said. “Some would say this was a welling up of patriotism, but I think it was more than this ... we need to do it again ... and embrace it as our community. That same feeling is exemplified by hundreds of dead first responders in New York City and the depth of their service is shown in this sculpture.’’