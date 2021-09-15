Reidsville unveils 9/11 Memorial on 20th anniversary of tragedy

REIDSVILLE — Retired Vice Adm. Bruce H. Lindsey, a Reidsville High School alum and former deputy commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, helped dedicate a 9/11 Memorial sculpture at the city’s main fire station on Saturday.
Triad artist Jim Gallucci donated the public artwork that integrates a twisted “I” beam from the rubble of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York. The piece features cutouts of first responders, silhouettes repeated in the work’s concrete base. While the great weight of the sculpture is evident, literally and figuratively, Gallucci assigned it a poetic twist in the form of a metal curl that unfurls upward.
Gallucci said he hoped the sculpture would be a “catalyst” for hope and unity.
“This sculpture is about hope,’’ he said. “Even though the piece of wreckage on top is the destruction, underneath is the folding of the people that hold that memory close to us.’’
Lindsey saluted the work, saying good art “can make us feel righteous, it can move us, it can soothe us and it can heal us. And in some small way, bring us peace. Now, I believe Jim Gallucci’s sculpture is good art because this sculpture accomplishes all of those things.’’
A member of the Reidsville High School Class of 1978, Lindsey is the highest ranking military officer ever to graduate from the school, according to city officials.
In July 2009, Lindsey became the 12th commander of the USS Carl Vinson, one of the nation’s 11 mammoth aircraft carriers and the ship to carry out to sea the body of Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader and mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Lindsey reflected on the grim time.
“... We were attacked as a nation. But unlike World War II, we were not attacked by another nation state. We were attacked by non-state actors, terrorists, al-Qaida ... 9/11 was our Pearl Harbor Day of the 21st Century, said Lindsey, who led a massive air strike against Taliban targets for 73 consecutive days in 2001.
“Civilian personnel have lost their lives in Afghanistan, we will never forget them, nor their sacrifices, because all of them are first responders, all of our military personnel and all our civilians who perished between 9/11 and today believed in the act of service before self,’’ Lindsey said. “Every day I give thanks to live in a country where such people exist. Protecting you and I as we go about our daily routines, as we go to work each and every day. Only in cities like Reidsville, and all across America, can you find such a deep bench of citizens willing to put service before self.’’
Mayor Jay Donecker called on citizens to remember the unity 9/11 inspired.
“... In the days after 9/11 there was a profound social cohesion and solidarity of our community and the desire of the individual to serve and contribute,’’ Donecker said. “Some would say this was a welling up of patriotism, but I think it was more than this ... we need to do it again ... and embrace it as our community. That same feeling is exemplified by hundreds of dead first responders in New York City and the depth of their service is shown in this sculpture.’’