Republicans sweep Rockingham County with decisive victories

WENTWORTH – With just over half of Rockingham County’s 61,684 registered voters turning out to the polls, Republican candidates swept up decisive victories across the ballot on Nov. 8.

Democrat Ed Wilson, Jr., longtime Senior Superior Court Judge for District 17A who had held his seat on the bench since 2003, was defeated by John Morris, a Republican and former attorney for Rockingham County. Morris garnered 55.76%, or 17,911 votes, to Wilson’s 44.24%, or 14,212.

Republican incumbent Reece Pyrtle of Stoneville held onto his seat as N.C. Rep. for District 65, besting challenger Jay Donecker, Democrat and former longtime Reidsville mayor. Pyrtle won 67.24% of votes to Donecker’s 32.76%.

Republican Charlie Hall was reelected to the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, along with fellow Republican and newest commissioner Houston Barrow of Draper. Barrow took 45.71% of the vote to Hall’s 54.29%.

Republican Abner Bullins, candidate for Rockingham County Clerk of Court, won 62.53% of the vote over unaffiliated contender Kelly Stanfield Carter with 37.47%.

Sheriff Sam Page, an Eden Republican who has served as the county’s top lawman since 1998, won another term in office, capturing 65.76% of votes over Democrat challenger Tyrone Scales of Eden with 18.83%, and Darren Wright of Stoneville, a former NC State Trooper and unaffiliated candidate, with 15.40%.

Kimberly McMichael of Reidsville, Paula Rakestraw of Madison, and Philip Butler, all Republicans, won three seats on the Rockingham County School Board with 35.66%, 32.33% and 32.11% of the vote, respectively.