Republicans sweep the ballot in Rockingham County

WENTWORTH — Republicans dominated the ballot in Rockingham County Tuesday, winning state house and senate seats, as well as a host of county offices.
Republican incumbent Jerry Carter won another term as N.C. Rep. for District 65 with 64.13% of the county vote, or 8,010 ballots, toward his overall victory with 26,497 district votes. Democratic challenger Amanda Joann Bell, garnered 4,480 county ballots and 14,384 district-wide votes, or 35%.
Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger won his 11th term in the N.C. General Assembly, defeating Democratic challenger Wally White. In Rockingham County, Berger walked away with almost 64% of the vote to White's 36%. District-wide Berger had garnered around 64% of all votes cast with 52 or 54 precincts reporting by 10:30 p.m. Berger led White with 67,852 to 31,082 ballots.
James (Tony) Grogan, a Republican, ran unopposed for N.C. District Court Judge District 17A seat 4 and garnered 10,944 votes.
Three seats up for grabs on the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners were won by Republican incumbents Reece Pyrtle, with 8,157 votes, or 24.75%; Mark Richardson, with 8,103 votes, or 24.58%; and Kevin Berger, with 7,675 votes, or 23.28%. Democratic challenger Ann Brady trailed with 4,959 votes, or 15.04%, while fellow Democrat Jeff Johnson followed with 4,068 votes, or 12.34%.
The Rockingham County Board of Education's District 1 seat was won by Vicky W. Alston, a Republican who ran unopposed.
Incumbent District 2 board member Brent Huss won his seat again with 2,677 votes, or 70.93% of ballots cast. The Republican defeated longtime former board member and veteran educator Ophelia Wright, a Democrat who garnered 1,097 votes, or 29.07%. The RCBOE's District 3 seat was won handily by Republican Vicky McKinney, who defeated Libertarian opponent J. Michael Jordan, taking 70.31% of the vote, or 2,084 ballots, to his 880, or 29.69%. Republican and longtime incumbent of the RCBOE's District 4 seat Bob Wyatt ran unopposed and won 3,015 votes.
Incumbent Rockingham Register of Deeds Ben Curtis won another term over challenger Kelli Boyte Jones, a Democrat. Curtis took 8,467 votes, or 62.45%, while Jones collected 5,090 votes, or 37.55%.
Republicans won Rockingham County's vote up and down the ballot Tuesday, giving President Donald J. Trump 64.56% of the vote, while Joe Biden garnered 33.81%.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis won 59% of the county's votes over Democratic challenter Cal Cunningham with about 35%.
The county's electorate cast 64.86% of its votes for Patrick McHenry, the Republican candidate running for U.S. House of Representatives District 10 seat. Democrat David Parker trailed with about 35% of the vote.
Rockingham Countians awarded Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest 58.70% of the vote, or 8,187 ballots, casting 5,513, or 39.53% of votes for Gov. Roy Cooper, the incumbent Democrat.
Mark Robinson, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, won 8,989 votes, or 65.43%, while Democratic challenger Yvonne Lewis Holley received 4,750, or 34.57%.
The majority of the county's voters chose Jim O'Neill, Republican, for the state attorney general's office with 8,677 votes, or 63.22%. Incumbent Democrat Josh Stein earned 36.78% of the vote with 5,048 ballots.
Josh Stein DEM 5,048 36.78%
NC AUDITOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street REP 8,536 62.89%
Beth A. Wood DEM 5,037 37.11%
NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Steve Troxler REP 9,459 68.97%
Jenna Wadsworth DEM 4,256 31.03%
NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Mike Causey REP 8,802 64.67%
Wayne Goodwin DEM 4,808 35.33%
NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Josh Dobson REP 8,732 64.31%
Jessica Holmes DEM 4,845 35.69%
NC SECRETARY OF STATE (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
E.C. Sykes REP 8,439 61.91%
Elaine Marshall DEM 5,193 38.09%
NC SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Catherine Truitt REP 8,660 63.55%
Jen Mangrum DEM 4,968 36.45%
NC TREASURER (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Dale R. Folwell REP 8,742 64.43%
Ronnie Chatterji DEM 4,827 35.57%
NC SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE SEAT 01 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Paul Newby REP 8,583 62.78%
Cheri Beasley DEM 5,088 37.22%
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 02 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Phil Berger, Jr. REP 8,687 63.37%
Lucy Inman DEM 5,021 36.63%
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 04 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Tamara Barringer REP 8,503 62.79%
Mark Davis DEM 5,039 37.21%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 04 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
April C. Wood REP 8,808 65.24%
Tricia Shields DEM 4,692 34.76%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 05 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Fred Gore REP 8,691 64.49%
Lora Christine Cubbage DEM 4,785 35.51%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 06 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Chris Dillon REP 8,713 64.73%
Gray Styers DEM 4,748 35.27%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 07 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Jeff Carpenter REP 8,757 65.18%
Reuben F. Young DEM 4,679 34.82%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 13 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Jefferson G. Griffin REP 8,658 64.43%
Chris Brook DEM 4,779 35.57%
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 30 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Philip E. (Phil) Berger REP 8,714 63.94%
Wally White DEM 4,914 36.06%
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 065 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 14 of 14
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Jerry Carter REP 8,010 64.13%
Amanda Joann Bell DEM 4,480 35.87%
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 091 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Kyle Hall REP 669 64.64%
Rita Cruise DEM 366 35.36%
NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 17A SEAT 04 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
James (Tony) Grogan REP 10,944 100.00%
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (VOTE FOR 3)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Reece Pyrtle REP 8,157 24.75%
Mark Richardson REP 8,103 24.58%
Kevin Berger REP 7,675 23.28%
Ann Brady DEM 4,959 15.04%
Jeff Johnson DEM 4,068 12.34%
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 01 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Vicky W. Alston REP 2,143 100.00%
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 02 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Brent Huss REP 2,677 70.93%
Ophelia Wright DEM 1,097 29.07%
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 03 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 4 of 4
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Vickie T. McKinney REP 2,084 70.31%
R. Michael Jordan LIB 880 29.69%
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 04 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 6 of 6
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Bob Wyatt REP 3,015 100.00%
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Benjamin (Ben) Curtis REP 8,467 62.45%
Kellie Boyte Jones DEM 5,090 37.55%
ROCKINGHAM SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15
View Contest Details
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Kevin D. Dixon 10,702 97.67%
Kevin D. Dixon 10,702 97.67%
