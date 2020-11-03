Republicans sweep the ballot in Rockingham County

WENTWORTH — Republicans dominated the ballot in Rockingham County Tuesday, winning state house and senate seats, as well as a host of county offices.

Republican incumbent Jerry Carter won another term as N.C. Rep. for District 65 with 64.13% of the county vote, or 8,010 ballots, toward his overall victory with 26,497 district votes. Democratic challenger Amanda Joann Bell, garnered 4,480 county ballots and 14,384 district-wide votes, or 35%.

Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger won his 11th term in the N.C. General Assembly, defeating Democratic challenger Wally White. In Rockingham County, Berger walked away with almost 64% of the vote to White's 36%. District-wide Berger had garnered around 64% of all votes cast with 52 or 54 precincts reporting by 10:30 p.m. Berger led White with 67,852 to 31,082 ballots.

Republican incumbent Kyle Hall won the race for N.C. House of Representatives District 91 seat, defeating Democratic opponent Rita Cruise 64.64% to 35.36% in Rockingham County.

James (Tony) Grogan, a Republican, ran unopposed for N.C. District Court Judge District 17A seat 4 and garnered 10,944 votes.