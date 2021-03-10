Rock and neighboring counties see major downturn in infection rates

UNC Rockingham Healthcare will also offer vaccinations through its UNC Physicians Network vaccine clinic as more doses becomes available from the state. UNC encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.

After your shot

While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don’t solve all the problems of the pandemic.

Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don’t yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.

Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.