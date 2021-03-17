Rock sees lowest infection rate yet, six late-reported deaths bring toll to 89

WENTWORTH — For the fifth week in a row, Rockingham County watched its COVID-19 infection rate drop well into a safety zone. And this week the county saw new daily infections finally decrease from double to single-digits.
And through well-organized county mass vaccination clinics and clinics offered by local hospitals and pharmacies, the county has managed to vaccinate nearly 27% of its 91,000 residents thus far, according to statistics from the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.
As of Tuesday, the infection rate had fallen to 3.7% from Friday’s 4.4%, with both readings hitting the safe zone target which is 5% or below, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state infection rate, however, remained at 5.2%.
“While infection rates are dropping, I urge everyone to get vaccinated,’’ said Trey Wright, county public health director, via email.
Wright cautioned that some people have a misconception that as long as other people in their orbit are vaccinated, they will be safe skipping their own inoculation.
But there are no guarantees that an unvaccinated individual won’t contract the virus, Wright said. They could potentially contract COVID-19 from other unvaccinated people, for example. And it’s not yet been determined if vaccinated people can carry the virus to the unvaccinated, while dodging infection themselves.
“If you can and are able to be vaccinated, we will be happy to schedule you an appointment for the next allocation/vaccine clinic,’’ said Wright, who announced an upcoming Thursday vaccine clinic that will run from 1-7 p.m. at Robert C. Keys Gymnasium on the Rockingham Community College campus in Wentworth at 558 County Home Road.
To schedule a vaccine appointment for the next clinic, go to www.co.rockingham.nc.us for information and find a link to a mandatory consent form you will need.
“We have moved our clinic times and scheduling to assist those that may be working the 8 a.m. -5 p.m.,’’ he said. Internet scheduling opens on Saturday at noon for the next round of vaccines for Groups 1-4, according the health department’s website.
Six deaths reported this week were reported late
Six more Rockingham Countians, ranging in age from mid-40s to late 80s, were reported this week to have died from COVID-19. Their deaths did not actually occur this week, however, Wright said.
“We have had some late notifications when the death occurs in places other than Rockingham County,’’ Wright said, explaining if a county resident dies outside the area, their death certificate may be held up in the county where they died before ultimately being sent to Rockingham. All of the six casualties had some pre-existing conditions, Wright said via email.
“It takes a little longer for those notifications to make it to the appropriate county of residence.’’
New cases
Between Friday and Tuesday, 38 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Rockingham, which is fewer than 10 per day, county health statistics show.The new total for those infected in Rock since the start of the pandemic is 6,961.
Hospitalizations have also dropped from 89 on March 12 to 82 on Tuesday, records showed.
Our neighbors
Stokes County’s rate dropped from 3.1 on Friday to 2.3% on Tuesday. Since Friday, Guilford fell from 5.1% to 4.8%. Meanwhile, Surry came down from 5.8% to 5.4% during the same time period, while Caswell eased down from 5.4% to 5.2%. Forsyth decreased from 3.4% to 2.9%.
Alamance continued its decline trend from 4.7% to 4.4% and Person County followed suit, reducing its infection rate from 8.0% on Friday to 6.9% on Tuesday, state health statistics show..
How Groups 1-4 may register for vaccines
Frontline essential workers and all others currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina became eligible to sign up through Cone Health on March 5 and should continue to seek a vaccine moving forward.
People without internet access or email accounts should call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.
Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available.
People eligible for vaccination can join Cone Health’s new COVID-19 vaccine appointments notification list. They will be updated on Cone Health’s weekly vaccine allocation from the state, as well as when new appointments will be offered online. People can join the list by going to conehealth.com/vaccine.
Cone Health has contacted all those currently eligible on its waitlist to schedule appointments and is no longer maintaining a vaccine appointments waitlist, according to the release.
How to register for your vaccine
The county expects to receive news from the state about upcoming vaccination dose availability every Friday.
Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
UNC Rockingham Healthcare will also offer vaccinations through its UNC Physicians Network vaccine clinic as more doses becomes available from the state. UNC encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don’t solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don’t yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.
Some literature has emerged in recent days, as well, about the benefits of double masking to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants. The New York Times recently reported that data seem to support that doubling up masks can improve effectiveness.
How will you know when it’s your turn to be vaccinated?
The county will also distribute the information on social media at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. and through the county’s CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit:https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.