Rockingham Co. Sheriff leads statewide campaign to send ballistic vests to Ukraine

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has helped organize a statewide effort to send ballistic vests to war-torn Ukraine.

Having heard that law enforcement and first responders in other states had shipped their extra protective gear to Ukranians, who are under siege by Russian forces, Page sought permission from the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners to do the same, he said in a recent news release.

And after realizing a statewide effort was not underway, Page contacted the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety about organizing all of North Carolina’s state and local law enforcement agencies to donate their unused vests, as well, Page said in the release.

Next he asked Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization founded by evangelist Franklin Graham, to help.

“We teamed with Samaritan’s Purse who offered to fly the vests to Ukraine on one of their upcoming humanitarian missions,’’ Page said in the release.

“Earlier in the year, I saw where law enforcement agencies from various other states were collecting unused ballistic vests to send to Ukraine for use by first responders, such as firefighters and medical personnel, along with religious leaders and volunteers providing humanitarian aid to the people for the war-torn country.

“I am thankful to the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, Samaritan’s Purse and law enforcement agencies from across North Carolina for putting this plan into action and helping to protect those in the wake of these brutal attacks in Ukraine,’’ Page said in the release.