Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Babby Barnhardt Morhead and Beretta Richardson Nunnally and Allen Nunnally to Oriana M. Clayton, two tracts Richardsonwood Road, $155,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kevin Culleny to Joseph Krish and Judy Krish, lot Cedar Hollow, phase 3, $218,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaward Corp. to Layne Kyle Cockcroft and Andrea Cockcroft, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $375,500

Brason Properties, LLC, to Samantha S. Carter and Mrs. Joni B. Carter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Red Oak Village, Map 1, $180,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John Matthew Hyler, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Ashley Nicole Hyler, to Michael Lawrence Heiney and Amy Louise Heiney, lot Glovenia Street, $192,500

Linda D. Bledsoe and Aubrey Allen Light to Richard W. Ziminski II and Susan M. Ziminski, lot Boone Road, $300,000