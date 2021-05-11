Rockingham County Schools to begin vaccine clinics May 14 for 16 and up

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Schools and Cone Health announced plans on Tuesday to offer public school-based vaccine clinics for ages 16 and up beginning May 14.
The news came a day after the Federal Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids ages 12-15. And while plans are not yet in place for inoculating the younger group through the school system, a blueprint for such an effort may be drawn soon, school and health officials said Tuesday.
For the 16-and-up group, the two-shot Pfizer vaccines will be administered across the county’s four traditional high school campuses on different weeks, with first shots dispensed during May. Shots are optional, free and require parental consent, RCS officials said.
“We are so thankful for this opportunity for our students. The safety of our students and our staff is our top priority and we believe this vaccine is a critical step for safety planning and protecting instructional time,” said Stephanie Ellis, Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention, and Student Safety for RCS.
Ellis and Amanda Perkins, the school district’s lead school nurse, recently met with the Cone Health team and officials with the Rockingham County Health Department to organize the effort.
“While the vaccines are voluntary, we know that this opportunity for students to receive this means that we are even one more step closer to normalcy,’’ Ellis said. “We hope our students and families will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and other opportunities offered in our community to protect their child and their loved ones from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.’’
RCS school nurses will support Cone Health staff by providing answers to questions parents may have about consent and safety leading up to the clinics.
“I think some parents will want their children vaccinated,’’ said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director.
“As it stands now, our COVID-19 cases are progressively increasing in the younger age groups. Since the beginning of May, Wright calculates that residents aged 16-32 account for about 33% of all new COVID-19 cases.
And younger Rockingham Countians are getting sick, too, Wright said. Indeed, 20% of all new COVID-19 case in May were under age 16, he said. Wright further calculated that 51% of all May cases were in patients 16-45.
And in order for the county to reach a safety threshold with 50% of its population vaccinated, it’s essential that younger people take the shots, Wright said.
While there are no exact calculations for the number of Rockingham residents in the 12-15 age group, the 2019 U.S. Census shows that 20% of residents are under 18, with some 5% below age 5. Another 20% of the aging county’s residents are 65-plus, Wright said.
“We really need ALL to (vaccinate), but the 16-45 are vital to hitting that 50% vaccinated mark,’’ Wright said Tuesday when the county’s tally of vaccinated residents was around 50,000.
Neighboring Virginia announced plans this week to vaccinate the 12-15 age group through its public schools. And RCS officials said they are open to the idea but need more time to put a plan in place.
“We would like to do this if possible, Ellis said, “but that just happened yesterday so we would like to plan those. We just do not have them planned yet as this was just approved.’’
For individuals 16 and older, including community members or staff who need vaccines, consent forms are available at http://bit.ly/RCSCONSENTFORM).
The full schedule for the high school campus clinics and more information can be viewed at: http://bit.ly/RCSStudentVACCINE.
All of the RCS clinics will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and IDs are not required, school officials said.
Students should not receive or plan to receive other immunizations two weeks before or after their COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled. To achieve maximum effectiveness, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination requires a second dose about 21 days after the first dose is received. Students will receive an appointment day for their second vaccination when they receive their first shot. If students are ill, have an exam or cannot attend at their school, they may visit another vaccination site at one of our four high schools, where they can still receive their first or second shots, according to an RCS news release.
For more information regarding RCS Cares About Your Safety COVID-19 Updates, visit: www.rock.k12.nc.us and look for the COVID-19 updates.
On Tuesday, the county recorded an infection rate of 5.8%— the reflection of a slow climb back up in reports of new disease over the last six weeks. For more details, see Rockingham County COVID-19 Information Graphic on A2.
Shots are available through the Rockingham County Health Department for any resident 16 and up.
How to sign up for your shot:
To sign-up for an appointment, take the following steps:
Visit the www.rockingham countydhhs.org website.
Choose the COVID -19 “box.”
Follow the instructions provided.
How to prepare:
Bring your completed COVID-19 consent form. Visit https://rockinghamcounty-nc.municipalone.com/files/document/COVID19ConsentFormv21361120728041621PM.pdf If you are unable to print the form, there will be forms available.
Insurance is not required for the free vaccine. If you do have insurance, bring your insurance card.
Anyone who is pregnant and requests the vaccine must present a doctor’s signed consent form to the health department.
To seek a vaccine through Cone Health, visit conehealth.com/vaccine. To find another provider participating in the vaccination program, please visit, https://myspotnc.gov. For additional information, please call 336-342-8140.
Vaccinated? Still wear your mask
It’s also important for vaccinated individuals to understand they must still wear masks around unvaccinated folks, experts agree.
Researchers don’t yet know if it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to carry the virus while remaining uninfected themselves. For example, scientists aren’t sure if the live coronavirus can travel in the nasal membranes of a well and vaccinated person. If so, someone who is vaccinated could well spread the highly contagious disease.