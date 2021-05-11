Rockingham County Schools to begin vaccine clinics May 14 for 16 and up

Neighboring Virginia announced plans this week to vaccinate the 12-15 age group through its public schools. And RCS officials said they are open to the idea but need more time to put a plan in place.

“We would like to do this if possible, Ellis said, “but that just happened yesterday so we would like to plan those. We just do not have them planned yet as this was just approved.’’

For individuals 16 and older, including community members or staff who need vaccines, consent forms are available at http://bit.ly/RCSCONSENTFORM).

The full schedule for the high school campus clinics and more information can be viewed at: http://bit.ly/RCSStudentVACCINE.

All of the RCS clinics will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and IDs are not required, school officials said.