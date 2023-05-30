Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EDEN — A tournament founder and acclaimed wrestler with a reputation that reaches back to his high school days at Morehead High School here, David Barker was recently inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame North Carolina Chapter.

The longtime and storied coach with the Rockingham County Schools received the honor May 21 at the Friday Conference Center in Chapel Hill.

Barker is the youngest inductee to ever receive the Lifetime Service Award for the National Wrestling Hall State Chapter of North Carolina.

While a student at Morehead, the athletically versatile Barker wrestled, played baseball and ran track.

After college, Barker, 45, returned to Morehead to become a member of the wrestling coaching staff.

He went on to coach MHS Panther teams that won state dual titles in 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2014, and 2016 and state tournament titles in 1998, 1999, 2006, 2014, and 2015.

Growing up, Barker was an avid reader of “Bob Mauldin’s North Carolina Mat News” and an avid student of team rankings and results.

By 1997, Barker at 19 started the “Super 32” rankings for individual high school wrestlers in North Carolina.

Barker’s reliable rankings were posted on NCMat.com, a website maintained by Sara Koenig (also a 2023 National Hall of Fame NC Chapter Lifetime Service Inductee).

In 2000, Barker and Koenig launched the “Super 32 Challenge Tournament” at Morehead as a way to help grow wrestling in North Carolina. That inaugural year drew 200 wrestlers from five states.

In 2005, the “Super 32” moved to the Greensboro Coliseum, topping 1,000 entries. Today, the tournament plays host to nearly 3,000 wrestlers from 46 states and is considering the premier wrestling tournament in the United States.

The “Super 32” has sold out every year since 2003, taking just seven minutes to sell out in 2022.

And the illustrious event has seen elite competitors, including 40 NCAA Division 1 champions and 2 Olympic Gold Medalists.

Indeed, 75% of all 2023 NCAA D1 finalists and All-Americans competed in the tournament while in high school.

For the past five years, Barker has worked as a wrestling official in the Piedmont Association. He further called the NCHSAA State Tournament in 2021 and the NC Girl’s State Tournament in 2023.

An avid sports card enthusiast, Barker owns a collection of hundreds of thousands.

He and wife, Andrea, are the parents of Brooks, 9, and Colt, 6.

Barker and his dad, former Morehead coach Wayne Barker, are the second father and son inducted into the NWHOF NC Chapter.

And Barker is the third member of the Morehead wrestling program to receive the prestigious distinction. Greg Frey received the honor in 2006.