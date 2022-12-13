Rockingham COVID daily cases up 113% over past two weeks

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The past few weeks have been challenging for the county’s hospitals and health care providers as COVID-19, flu and RSV cases pour in at local hospitals.

Public health leaders continue to stress the importance of vaccinations, boosters and flu vaccines in avoiding infection and the daunting potential of multiple simultaneous infections.

Rockingham County’s Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville has been swamped, officials there said.

“Annie Penn Hospital is extremely busy due to very high numbers of flu cases, an early RSV season and continuing cases of COVID-19,” said Mona Easter, the chief nursing officer and vice president of operations at Cone Health-owned Annie Penn.

“People who come to the emergency department for care, are getting it,” Easter said. “Unfortunately, unless it is an emergency, they will wait several hours before they can be moved into a room in the hospital.”

With holidays and colder weather come more indoor gatherings where germs can be shared. If you do get sick, Easter has recommendations for efficiently seeking care that won’t overtax local emergency departments.

“There are steps people can take to help,” she said. “Those with cough, fever, fatigue and other flu-like symptoms should contact their primary care provider or consider an urgent care center or telemedicine visit.”

Easter said, “Annie Penn Hospital urges everyone to get a flu shot and the latest COVID booster. The flu vaccine is a very good match and is effective in preventing most people from developing severe cases of the flu.”

At UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, doctors are “also seeing increasing volumes of flu and RSV,” said Myla Barnhardt, head of public relations for the hospital, in an email last week.

“We certainly could find ourselves at capacity if numbers continue to increase,” Barnhardt said. “In the event that happens, we will work with all other providers in the Triad and the UNC Health system to ensure our patients get the care they need.” Barnhardt said most current patients have RSV, a serious respiratory virus, or flu. The hospital had only one COVID-19 inpatient last week.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 infection rate for the county is 7.8%, still above the CDC recommended safe level of 5.5%, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data.

And average daily case counts for Rockingham County have jumped up 113% in the last two weeks and stand at an average of 14 per day, according to the CDC.

CDC data show 54 Rockingham Countians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

With 337 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, COVID-19 has taken the largest toll on county residents ages 75 and up. The disease claimed 180 lives in the age range, which is 57% of the death toll. Residents 65-74 had 67 deaths, 21% of the total, and residents from 50-64 lost 41 to the highly contagious virus, or 13%.

The county still lags behind the state and nation in vaccinations. Only 54% of the county’s 91,000 residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. And only 15% have had at least one booster shot.

Vaccination rates jump way up, though, for those county residents who are 65 and older with 89% being fully vaccinated and 37% with at least one booster.

At least 11,055 new coronavirus cases were reported in North Carolina last week, up from 6,745 the week before, according to preliminary data from state health officials.

The NCDHHS also reported 653 new weekly COVID-19 hospital patient admissions, an increase from 534 the previous week, according to figures through Dec. 3, the most recent metrics available. The daily average of adult coronavirus patients in intensive care was 80, compared to 78 the week before.

About 78% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 73% have finished an initial round of vaccine doses. Of the state’s total population, about 63% finished their initial round and about 67% have received at least one dose. State officials round vaccination metrics to the nearest whole number.

“Out of all people who have finished their initial vaccines in North Carolina, 59% have been vaccinated with at least one booster, and 17% with an updated omicron booster,” the health department wrote on its website.

Health officials have urged those who are eligible to get boosted, as data shows it offers increased protection against the omicron coronavirus variant. Across the state, most new COVID-19 cases were attributed to the omicron variant’s “lineages” in the two weeks leading up to Nov. 26, the latest time period for which data is available.