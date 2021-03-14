Rockingham superintendent Shotwell files suit for wrongful termination, reinstated until court decides

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, ousted in December by the school board, has been reinstated while a court decides if his dismissal is legal.
Shotwell filed suit in Rockingham County Superior Court on Thursday for wrongful termination. A judge is expected to make a ruling on Shotwell’s job status on March 19, officials said.
The superintendent had been scheduled to leave his post March 12 and the Rockingham County School Board recently named Terry Worrell as Shotwell’s interim replacement.
Worrell, a former regional superintendent in Guilford County Schools and former Asheboro City Schools superintendent, was scheduled to begin work as RCS interim superintendent this month with an option to extend her contract on June 30, the school board announced in February.
Kimberly McMichael, board chair, said Friday via email: “We are maintaining our current status with Dr. Worrell serving as interim until a judge makes a decision next Friday. I really cannot elaborate any further.’’
Shotwell was not available for comment.
Meanwhile, parents and students supporting Shotwell moved ahead with a long-planned Friday farewell parade for the superintendent.
District principals arranged for Shotwell to ride in a chauffeured limousine from RCS administration offices in Eden to his home in Reidsville’s Winsome Forest neighborhood. Along the route, cheerleaders, sign-waving parents, teachers and students, paid tribute to the adminstrator.
Shotwell inspired a movement
Since Shotwell was discharged in December, scores of parents, teachers, students and members of the Rockingham County Chapter of the NAACP have demanded the Rockingham County School Board reinstate the superintendent, who has served the district for 15 years.
Shotwell’s opponents, who include the county’s GOP leadership, insist the county needs a new direction.
Firing Shotwell constitutes “reckless endangerment to our staff and students,’’ Penny Anderson Caple, an RCS teacher for 34 years, told the board during a January board meeting that saw four hours of public comment, mostly in support of Shotwell. Caple emphasized the need for consistent leadership during the height of the pandemic.
Furthermore, the board’s surprise Dec. 14 dismissal of Shotwell, who was named North Carolina Superintendent of the Year in 2015, has made teachers fearful of the school board, Caple said.
The school board’s 4-3 vote to fire Shotwell, just days before Christmas and with 90 days notice, shocked the community.
Shotwell supporters responded by organizing three news conferences, uniting parents with the NAACP and the county Democratic Party, putting up social media pages and lawn signs with the slogan “Bring Back Dr. S,’’ and gathering more than 1,600 petition signatures from those who object to the dismissal.
The vote to discharge Shotwell
After a closed session during its regular December meeting, board members voted 4-3 to fire Shotwell, who oversees the district’s $130 million budget.
The board gave no notice or explanation for Shotwell’s dismissal, and members have declined to speak to the press about their justification in the weeks since the vote.
Board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and newly-elected Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, while Kimberly McMichael, the board’s chair, and members Paula Rakestraw and recently-seated Vickie McKinney voted against the move during the meeting at Rockingham County High School.
Alston, the board’s vice chairman, was elected to the board’s District 1 seat in November and cast her vote against Shotwell during her first meeting.
The superintendent’s firing will likely cost the rural county of 91,000 about $300,000 in payouts — money the county can’t spare, Shotwell supporters insisted in their speeches Monday night. His contract extends through June 30, 2022.
The superintendent’s current annual salary is $161,795, as specified by his Aug. 13, 2018, contract. The contract also includes a $300 monthly allowance toward life insurance and eligibility for state-approved annual pay increases, as well as 13 extra days of paid leave each year.
Shotwell has consistently awarded his annual bonuses to students in need of financial assistance for college.
Marjorie Bell Williams, an officer of the Rockingham County Reidsville Chapter of the NAACP and a county teacher for 40 years, said her organization was in solidarity with Shotwell supporters. “We step up and not one step backward,’’ she told the board during the January meeting.
And the NAACP’s Malcolm Allen of Reidsville told the board in January that they would be hard-pressed to find a quality replacement for Shotwell.
“What superintendent would come, knowing what this board is capable of?’’
The school board’s attorney Nick Herman of Chapel Hill has said he is not authorized by the board to discuss details of the vote or Shotwell’s contract.
Beginning in 2018, Shotwell saw resistance from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff in the system that employs 2,100.
With a poverty rate of 20.4%, the public schools educate thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, equity training proponents have said.
Also during the January meeting, Shotwell supporter Melanie Hearp Morrison highlighted Shotwell’s success at dramatically increasing the county’s graduation rate.
Indeed, since 2006 when he was hired, the school district has seen its high school graduation rate climb from 66.9% to 89.1% in 2020, a rate that exceeds the state average of 87.6 % for 2020, state education statistics show.
And under Shotwell’s guidance, the graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students has more than doubled, data shows — a jump from around 41% in 2006 to just over 80% in 2020.
Morrison, the mother of two RCS students, told the board it had “failed” the community and that she was “dismayed’’ by the removal of Shotwell. “I’ve asked why, and 28 days later, I’m still asking why.’’
But Diane Parnell, chair of the county Republican Party, told the board, “I have statistics, too, (and) they don’t match,’’ referring to the graduation rates Morrison cited. “Something has to change.’’