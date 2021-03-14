Rockingham superintendent Shotwell files suit for wrongful termination, reinstated until court decides

Shotwell has consistently awarded his annual bonuses to students in need of financial assistance for college.

Marjorie Bell Williams, an officer of the Rockingham County Reidsville Chapter of the NAACP and a county teacher for 40 years, said her organization was in solidarity with Shotwell supporters. “We step up and not one step backward,’’ she told the board during the January meeting.

And the NAACP’s Malcolm Allen of Reidsville told the board in January that they would be hard-pressed to find a quality replacement for Shotwell.

“What superintendent would come, knowing what this board is capable of?’’

The school board’s attorney Nick Herman of Chapel Hill has said he is not authorized by the board to discuss details of the vote or Shotwell’s contract.

Beginning in 2018, Shotwell saw resistance from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff in the system that employs 2,100.

With a poverty rate of 20.4%, the public schools educate thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, equity training proponents have said.