Rockingham's Gem-Dandy Marks a Century in Business

MADISON — The Rockingham County Economic Development officials will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gem-Dandy Accessories this month with tributes at the Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, including a window display.

Gem-Dandy, successor to the Penn Suspender Company, was started by the Penn Family in 1921 in downtown Madison.

Their first major product, the GEMCO Adjustable Garter, was quickly patented by the company’s first president Green Penn and was touted as the first fully adjustable garter for men, women, and children.

The company later entered into the belt business during World War II, which has evolved into a major product line and landed them with several popular brands such as Greg Norman ®, Pebble Beach ®, John Deere ®, Berne ®, REALTREE ®, Roper ® and Colours by Alexander Julian ®, as well as their proprietary brands,which include Danbury Golf, Danbury Workwear, Lady Danbury, G-Bar-D Western Outfitters and Cowgirls Rock.

Today, Gem-Dandy is one of the country’s leading belt and accessory companies and serves retailers around the globe.