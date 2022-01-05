Rockingham's Top Principal lifts failing schools, fights fires and more

WENTWORTH — A principal who guided one Rockingham County elementary school off of the state’s failure list, then led another elementary school as one of the first to pilot the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support state program, has been named Rockingham County Schools’ Principal of the Year.

These days, Russell Vernon, a Caswell County native, is principal at Rockingham Early College High School on the campus of Rockingham Community College here.

“It is an honor to be named Principal of the Year for Rockingham County Schools,” Vernon said of his accolades. “I am truly blessed to have great support, wonderful colleagues and friendships that will last forever.”

Vernon’s always “thought of my staff and those working with me as a part of my extended family,” he said in a recent interview. “I still love my job. I look forward to coming to work everyday because everyday I have the opportunity to help a child, guide a teacher, and make a difference in the lives of those around me.”

After making the award announcement last month, RCS Superintendent Rodney Shotwell presented Vernon with leather briefcase filled with supplies.