'Room for improvement': UNC System's racial equity task force wraps up, makes recommendations

• The university system should do a better job of collecting race and equity data at each campus. That information should be used to track progress or declines in racial equity efforts.

• Students, faculty and staff members across the university system, especially those in supervisory roles, should be trained in racial and cultural issues and to recognize bias.

• Individual campuses and the university system should set up programs to support racial equity and inclusion. These programs, for instance, could help students of color stay in school and graduate and help close a 19-point gap in graduation rates between white and Black students.

• University police departments should have more consistent training and procedures across institutions. The task force recommended that all officers be equipped with body-worn cameras and non-lethal devices in addition to firearms. The group also suggested that campus police agencies refer more students to counseling or the student conduct process rather than prosecuting them criminally.