WATCH NOW: Searchers 'hopeful' 2 missing after rafting accident on Dan River will be found alive

EDEN — Authorities said Friday they remained hopeful the two people still missing after a rafting accident Wednesday on the Dan River would be found alive.

“This is still an active search and rescue,” said Rodney Cates, Rockingham County’s director of Emergency Services.

Rescue workers returned to the river early Friday to continue searching for two people missing since Wednesday after a group of nine took rafts down the Dan River and went over an 8-foot dam near the Duke Energy Steam Station. Four in the group were rescued Thursday afternoon and three were found dead later that evening, authorities said.

Emergency workers rescued four people Thursday who said they had traveled the Dan River as a group of nine on Wednesday. The four who were rescued, who were not wearing life jackets, were being treated at a local hospital Thursday night for injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

The four who were rescued were taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Their conditions were not available on Friday.

Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville said on Friday that he wonders if recent rains created mud that obscured the portage area along the river where boaters and tubers can exit and walk around the dam's powerful currents.

"The portage/trail to exit pre-dam is a good ways before the dam on the right,'' Pulliam said. "It's possible that recent rains covered some of the steps with mud, making it hard to see, especially if you're not looking for it.''

