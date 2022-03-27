Sheriff asks N.C. leaders, law enforcement to donate body armor to Ukraine

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page was inspired to take action recently after reading a news article about states that are sending used and surplus body armor from law enforcement agencies to the citizens of war-torn Ukraine.

Law enforcement agencies must typically dispose of body armor once it is outdated. But such armor can still be useful for personal protection, industry experts agree.

Seizing on the idea, Page wrote last week to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper asking that the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association, members of the N.C. General Assembly, and members of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners join in the donating effort, the sheriff said in a news release.

Page has asked Governor Cooper and the N.C. Department of Public Safety to consider handling the logistics of the project.

“I am a former U.S. Air Force Security Police K-9 handler who spent time in West Berlin during the Cold War, so I understand the importance of freedom and the defense of one’s country, while living very close to those who do not support your beliefs” Page said in the release.

“Hopefully there will be some way for North Carolina to help with the project due to the threats that the people of the Ukraine experience on a daily basis,” he said of the Russian attacks against the Ukraine over the past month. “If lives can be saved by any of our used body armor, that’s a success that everyone can appreciate from a local and an international perspective.”