Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of moving car to escape abductors

She is scheduled to appear in District Court on Dec. 1.

The minor is being held in juvenile detention on a $250,000 secured bond for the crimes and on an additional $7,500.00 secured bond for violating his probation. Privacy law prohibits the sheriff's office from identifying the juvenile by name.

The investigation is ongoing, and sheriff's investigators anticipate making additional arrests in the case, a Friday news release said.

Robinson's condition was not known on Friday.

Sheriff's officials would not comment about a possible motive for the crimes. And details about the third suspect were unavailable at press time.

Court records show that both Robinson and Broadnax have faced drug charges in the past.

In 2014, Robinson was indicted, along with 19 other Eden area residents, in a major crime sweep dubbed Operation Firecracker. The State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Eden Police Department in the undercover project aimed to catch Eden area drug dealers.

Details of Robinson's indictment and charges were not immediately available.

Court records show Broadnax was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia by Eden police in October 2019. She was scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec 2, 2019. The status of her case was not immediately available.