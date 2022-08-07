 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

First grade, 1948 Madison Colored School yearbook

The fifth annual “Remember Freetown” seminar is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison. The first yearbook of Madison School (1948) has been found; Comer photos of Freetown residents need to be identified.

The first yearbook of Madison School (1948) has been found; Comer photos of Freetown residents need to be identified. There is also new information from the 1959 City Directory, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County and the Rockingham Community archives to spark memories.

Learn more about how to research your family, and contribute your memories and stories to the ongoing Remembering Freetown project. For information, call 336-623-3168.

Finalists for teacher awards announced

Rockingham County Schools has announced Teacher of the Year and Beginning Teacher of Excellence finalists for 2022-2023.

RCS 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists: Sarah Andrews, South End Elementary; Nathan Hines, Morehead High; Becca Isley, Monroeton Elementary; Ryan Stevens, Dalton McMichael High; and Jessica James, Douglass Elementary.

RCS 2022-23 Beginning Teacher of Excellence finalists: Susana Martinez, Leaksville-Spray Elementary; and Justin Cunningham, Reidsville Middle.

