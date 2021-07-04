Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Municipal election set for Nov. 2
Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 municipal election on Nov. 2. The dates and times for one-stop voting will be determined at the board of elections meeting at noon July 20 once the 2021-2023 board of elections members are sworn in.
The candidate filing period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville and Wentworth ends at noon July 16.
The candidate filing period for Eden will begin at noon July 26 and end at noon Aug. 13.
The Rockingham County Board of Elections will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
The 2021 municipal candidates running for office will be posted to the Rockingham County website under the Board of Elections section.
For information, call 336-342-8110, Ext. 2410.
Blood drive set for July 21
Rockingham County Government’s blood drive is set for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 21 at Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To register, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Commissioners honor development chief
Rockingham County Commissioners recognized its own economic development leader, Leigh Cockram, at the June 21 board meeting at the Governmental Center in Wentworth. During the meeting, County Manager Lance Metzler presented Cockram, who was named June 9, the 2021 North Carolina Economic Development Association Economic Developer of the Year.
Metzler said, “Leigh has done a fantastic job and she is the best in the state of North Carolina.”
Each year, the North Carolina Economic Development Association presents an annual award to the individual who best exemplifies leadership in the state’s economic development efforts. The North Carolina Economic Developer of the Year award is given in recognition of the winner’s contributions to expansions and projects completed during the previous calendar year.
County offer funds for rent, utilities aid
Rockingham County applied for and received a CDBG COVID-19 grant to assist Rockingham County residents with rent and/or utilities. The United Way of Rockingham County will be accepting and processing the applications. There will be $1,000 per household cap on awards. Anyone who has documentation supporting a loss of income during the pandemic is allowed to apply.
Applications will be taken by the United Way of Rockingham County at several locations in the county for those who have transportation concerns. A set schedule of specific days/times and locations will be provided via the United Way of Rockingham County’s website (uwrockingham.org), along with a printable version of the application, program policies and duplication of benefits policy. Look under the “Links” tab to the CDBG COVID-19 page for information regarding the application process and policies.
The grant awards will be paid directly to the entity who is owed. No funds will be distributed directly to applicants. All applications will be reviewed and documentation verification performed. In order to be approved and awarded the $1,000 payment, applicants must show debt owed; that they are indeed the debtor; that the bill/rent is in their name; and that they have a documented income loss due to COVID shutdowns.
With multiple business entities having shut down during the pandemic, the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recognized local residents’ need for assistance to meet financial obligations for monthly utilities and rent. The decision was made to apply for this grant issued through the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
The process has taken several months to achieve since Rockingham County filed the grant application in August 2020 and received the approval letter in June 2021.
RCC scholarships available for students
Students in many short-term programs at Rockingham Community College have access to scholarships this fall. Students in these 96-plus-hour workforce training programs are not eligible for federal assistance such as Pell grants.
RCC’s Eagle Train and Gain Scholarship is in its second year and this fall will be offered to students in three programs: Cosmetology, income maintenance worker (to train to work for social services) and auctioneering. All of these programs lead to industry-recognized credentials.
During the 2020-21 academic year, the RCC Foundation awarded 187 Train and Gain scholarships.
The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund supports students pursuing education in high-demand fields that will lead to a state- or industry-recognized credential.
Programs include:
Information technology: Computer programming, certified professional coder bootcamp, CompTIA cybersecurity analyst
Health care: Cardiovascular (EKG) technician, central sterile processing, dialysis technician, advanced emergency medical technician, EMT — emergency medical technician, medical assisting, medication aid, nurse aide, paramedic, community paramedic, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy
Construction: Construction trades, welding
For information, call 336-342-4261, Ext. 2000, email finaid@rockinghamcc.edu or visit www.rockinghamcc.edu.
