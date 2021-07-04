Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Rockingham County Commissioners recognized its own economic development leader, Leigh Cockram, at the June 21 board meeting at the Governmental Center in Wentworth. During the meeting, County Manager Lance Metzler presented Cockram, who was named June 9, the 2021 North Carolina Economic Development Association Economic Developer of the Year.

Metzler said, “Leigh has done a fantastic job and she is the best in the state of North Carolina.”

Each year, the North Carolina Economic Development Association presents an annual award to the individual who best exemplifies leadership in the state’s economic development efforts. The North Carolina Economic Developer of the Year award is given in recognition of the winner’s contributions to expansions and projects completed during the previous calendar year.

County offer funds for rent, utilities aid

Rockingham County applied for and received a CDBG COVID-19 grant to assist Rockingham County residents with rent and/or utilities. The United Way of Rockingham County will be accepting and processing the applications. There will be $1,000 per household cap on awards. Anyone who has documentation supporting a loss of income during the pandemic is allowed to apply.