Simpson sues Board of Elections, claims dismissal violated First Amendment rights

While Simpson's attorneys have not disclosed exactly what the sign said, they have said the sign was political.

Reece, the board’s secretary, and board member Purgason subsequently visited Simpson’s doctor to garner details about his conversation with Simpson, the lawsuit said. Reece and Purgason are Republicans and Simpson is a Democrat.

Reece and Purgason went on to question Simpson about her conversation with the doctor, and if she believed the exchange had been in violation of a N.C. Board of Elections law that prohibits BOE members from endorsing or speaking against political candidates, the lawsuit outlined.

Their questions came during a closed session of the RCBOE’s Sept. 29 meeting, the lawsuit said. According to the lawsuit, Simpson told Reece and Purgason that she did not believe she had violated the state statute which outlines that “individual expressions of opinion, support or opposition not intended for general public distribution’’ are not a violation of the law.

Shortly after the closed session, the board voted 4-1 to fire Simpson. RCBOE Chairman Royce Richardson was the only member to oppose the move.