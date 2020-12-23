Small startup might be the job opportunity for you

If you’re a job seeker, there’s an important takeaway here: The best candidates are breezing past small startups — opening a door for those prepared to take risk. If that’s you, whether due to a supportive spouse, comfortable savings or few responsibilities, small startup roles could be worth considering.

To be sure, small startups won’t take just anyone. For small, early-stage startups with fewer than 50 employees, the study found a sudden 13.7% decline in applications, an 8.4% decline in applicant quality and a 3% decline in applicant experience. Rather than hiring the next-best candidate, the ventures instead scaled back hiring, potentially leaving positions unfilled.

If you’re a highly desirable candidate, you may be able to capitalize on this pickiness for a better pay package. The usual startup attractions continue: less bureaucracy and faster decision making; wider span of responsibilities for workers; actual connection to the overall business and its success. Plus, often, excitement.

How to find the right gig

Approach searching for a job with a startup like an investment. The extra legwork should reveal the best opportunities — as well as making you stand out at interviews.