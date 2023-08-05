Jennifer Davis of Selma, North Carolina, and April Grady of Mount Olive, North Carolina, have been named the local program co-coordinators for Special Olympics Johnston County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.

For over 25 years, Davis has served as an educator and is currently employed with Johnston County Public Schools. She has been involved with SONC for the past 13 years as a coach and volunteer. Through Special Olympics Johnston County, she has volunteered at Spring Games, supported fundraising efforts and, most recently, coached the local program’s swim team.

With over a decade of experience in the nursing profession, Grady is employed as a registered nurse by 3HC Home Health and Hospice Care. In that decade, she has served Special Olympics as a volunteer and has supported local program fundraising efforts. Her son is an active Special Olympics Johnston County athlete.

As local program co-coordinators, Davis and Grady will assist in the implementation of Special Olympics activities within Johnston County by leading a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities along with health and wellness initiatives for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This involves recruiting, training and managing volunteers, increasing athlete participation and raising funds in support of the program.

To get involved in the local program committee or to donate to Special Olympics Johnston County, please contact johnston@sonc.net.

About Special Olympics North Carolina

Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 20 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports-based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Visit Special Olympics North Carolina at www.specialolympicsnc.com. Engage with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.