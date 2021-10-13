State education leaders recognize Rockingham schools for model mental health program

EDEN — Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the North Carolina Board of Education visited Rockingham County Monday to recognize the public school district for providing an exemplary mental health program to its 11,700 students.

Administrators saluted Stephanie Ellis, executive director of Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention and Student Services and Student Safety and her team for creating a model that provides “a full continuum of support for mental health and emotional wellbeing for students,’’ the school district announced in a press release Monday.

State education leaders said they hope to have more of the state’s school districts adopt similar behavioral health plans.

The state’s notice of Rockingham County’s efforts comes at a time when students nationwide are considered at increased risk for mental health problems, partly due to the stress brought from the coronavirus pandemic and irregular schedules. Various national studies found that between 20-30% of all teens report depression or anxiety, for example.

To that end, NCDPI leaders have asked Ellis to present a seminar in November at the NCDPI AIM Conference to instruct other districts how to implement effective behavioral health services within their systems.