State education leaders recognize Rockingham schools for model mental health program

EDEN — Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the North Carolina Board of Education visited Rockingham County Monday to recognize the public school district for providing an exemplary mental health program to its 11,700 students.
Administrators saluted Stephanie Ellis, executive director of Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention and Student Services and Student Safety and her team for creating a model that provides “a full continuum of support for mental health and emotional wellbeing for students,’’ the school district announced in a press release Monday.
State education leaders said they hope to have more of the state’s school districts adopt similar behavioral health plans.
The state’s notice of Rockingham County’s efforts comes at a time when students nationwide are considered at increased risk for mental health problems, partly due to the stress brought from the coronavirus pandemic and irregular schedules. Various national studies found that between 20-30% of all teens report depression or anxiety, for example.
To that end, NCDPI leaders have asked Ellis to present a seminar in November at the NCDPI AIM Conference to instruct other districts how to implement effective behavioral health services within their systems.
“We are very humbled and excited to be highlighted and viewed as a model district for behavioral health and emotional well being services,’’ Ellis said. “I am so thankful for the opportunities our students receive every day in our school district for their emotional wellbeing and mental health. Our goal is to inspire hope and make a difference for each and every student in RCS.”
RCS is among three school districts in North Carolina to win a Project AWARE/ACTIVATE Grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental health Services Administration. The NCDPI Exceptional Children Division delivered the grant in 2018.
Guests included: State Board of Education Director of Legislative Affairs and Community Outreach Freebird McKinney; Educator Engagement Special Advisor to the NC State Superintendent Cathy Truitt, Julie Pittman; NCDPI Regional Director Piedmont Triad Francis Harris-Burke; NCDPI Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) Director Heidi Austin; North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Project AWARE Director Laura Muse; NCDPI Social and Emotional Learning Lead; Integrated Academic and Behavioral Systems Beth Rice; and N.C. Rep. Reece Pyrtle.
The group spent the day touring the RCS Day Treatment Program and schools, including: Central Elementary, Stoneville Elementary, Bethany Elementary, Rockingham County Middle School, Morehead High School, and Huntsville Elementary, where guests observed a resilience skill building lesson.