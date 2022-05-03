State: Thomasville nursing home, where two died in snowstorm, has fixed problems

THOMASVILLE — A nursing home where two residents were found dead in January is now back in compliance with state health regulations, officials said.

However, it remains unclear what financial and civil penalties Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation will face after state investigators said the facility failed during a winter storm to meet multiple standards aimed at keeping residents safe.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation released documents on Monday that showed Pine Ridge was considered in compliance in 13 patient care categories as of March 22. That determination was made following a division review of the facility.

The division has submitted its report to the State Bureau of Investigation and regulators of state long-term care facilities.

Principle LTC, the Kinston-based owner of Pine Ridge, can appeal any federal penalties and sanctions. Officials with the company could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

Two Pine Ridge residents were found dead and two others were hospitalized in critical condition on Jan. 16. At the time, which was in the midst of a brutal winter storm, the nursing home at 706 Pineywood Road in Thomasville had just three staff members to care for 98 patients.

Pine Ridge was cited for failing to follow its emergency preparedness plan, which allows for additional staff to be compensated with “sleep pay” so they can remain at the facility during severe weather.

“What we found is that, although they had a plan, they never pulled it off the shelf. Staff didn’t know they had it, and no one looked at it,” Emery Milliken, a deputy director of the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation, told state officials in March.

Milliken said that “the end result created a situation where there were so few staff present at the facility that residents made 911 calls to ask for help … that they were wet and were hungry and hadn’t been fed. ... It really was a failure at the facility to implement the plan that they had.”

Milliken also said additional medical staffers either didn’t come to work or left early because of the pending snowstorm.

Investigators identified “deficient practices” in at least 13 areas. Their report said that “every resident of the facility was placed at risk of severe harm.”

Investigators conducted 89 interviews over more than 500 hours between Jan. 17 and Feb. 2 with nursing home residents and staff, law enforcement, local officials and emergency responders. They also listened to 911 calls from residents of the facility.

First responders said nurse aides on site were overwhelmed by the circumstances, having worked what became a 16-hour shift.

“This really was an extraordinary event,” Milliken said. “You can’t read that report and not feel a real sense of sadness for both what happened to the residents and for those three staff who were trying so hard to serve the needs of 98.

“It was truly a traumatic event for both.”

First responders were notified of the situation by 911 calls from residents who said they had not seen staff for several hours. They told investigators that the facility smelled “horrible” of “stool and urine” when they arrived between 8 and 10 p.m. There was excrement on the floor in several locations, they said.

According to the report, several residents had not been given lunch, dinner or their medication by the time first responders arrived, and residents with dementia were wandering the hallways.

Among the new details provided during Milliken’s presentation: There should have been between 13 and 15 medical personnel on site during the winter snowstorm.