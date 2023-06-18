STONEVILLE — After participating in the Streamside Trees in the Classroom program, which had children root native black willow trees and then plant them at Stoneville Park, several of Erika Hernandez’ students commented, “This was my favorite science activity during the school year!” Hernandez teaches fourth grade at Stoneville Elementary School.

The STIC program was provided to three schools in Rockingham County – Dillard Academy, Huntsville Elementary and Stoneville Elementary, as they are within a 15-minute drive of Stoneville Memorial Park where the trees were planted.

Funded through the Every Kids Outdoors Small Grants program from the National Park Trust, students planted nearly 50 trees. The Dan River Basin Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered to pilot the program.

The tree stakes were delivered to the classrooms in April, where more than 180 fourth grade students helped root the trees and care for them over a four-week period. Students journaled the changes in the trees by recording growth of the roots and the leaves, and they also created tree models to enhance their learning about tree parts.

Every three students in Hernandez’ class received tree stakes, and the students worked as a team caring for their trees.

“I used this daily practice to introduce parts of a tree, the function of trees in our ecosystems and how they help stop erosion,” Hernandez said. “This project helped students develop a sense of care and responsibility.”

Fourth grade students from Tracey Dillon and Elicia Knight’s classes at Huntsville Elementary participated, as well. Dillon agreed that her students also learned about responsibility.

“Each day our students ensured the development of their trees by watering and making sure they were getting some sunlight,” she said. “Students enjoyed caring for and observing changes in the trees.”

Then, in May, the students from each school took a field trip to the park to plant the trees along the stream.

Students also studied about the effects of pollution on waterways and how human impacts cause issues such as erosion. The STIC program is a hands-on environmental education program that educates students on the importance of streamside vegetation, referred to as a riparian buffer, primarily for the positive impact it has on water quality.

Hernandez was excited when her principal told her about the program because it connected to fourth-grade science content (erosion, weathering, plant adaptations).

“All four of my (fourth-grade) teachers were excited to participate in this project because they love getting our students outdoors and working with community partners,” said Kasie Pruitt, principal of Stoneville Elementary. “The Dan River Basin Association gave my teachers several resources to use to support the project, and it was easily integrated into our science, math, and ELA curriculums.”

Pruitt thinks the project will be something they will always remember from elementary school.

“Students often like immediate gratification, but this project allowed them to see growth and change over time,” she said. “They felt responsible for taking care of the trees, and for them to be able to plant them at Stoneville Park as a culminating ending was awesome.”

Krista Hodges, education outreach manager for the DRBA, hopes that choosing schools to participate that are near Stoneville Memorial Park gives students a greater opportunity and reason to revisit the park with family and friends.

“The main goal of the program is to get youth outdoors in local parks enjoying nature, giving back to their community as environmental stewards and learning about the environment,” Hodges said. “If the children go home talking about protecting the environment by doing things such as recycling and planting trees, their parents will listen and, hopefully, get involved, too, by seeing what they can do together as a family.”