Teresa Villano, final missing victim of tubing tragedy, recovered at Draper Landing

EDEN — The body of Teresa Villano, 35, was recovered from the Dan River on Monday afternoon, ending a 19-day search for the last of five family members to die in a dam-related tragedy here.

Rockingham County Emergency Services personnel and Swift Water Rescue team members located Villano's remains at around 4:30 p.m. near the Draper Landing, an access point at N.C. 770’s crossing of the river. Villano was six months pregnant and had moved to the area in the spring to live closer to family, relatives said.

Rodney Cates, director of the county's Emergency Services Department, and Sheriff Sam Page were at Draper Landing during the recovery, a spokesman said in a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Villano and eight other members of her family were tubing on June 16 and traveled over a low head dam near Duke Energy's Dan River Steam Station.

“They didn’t know what it was,’' Villano's sister Angelica Villano of La Porte, Indiana, said of the 8-foot-high dam earlier this month. Instead, her family members guessed the dam's ripples were nothing more than small rapids, Villano explained, citing accounts from survivors of the ordeal.