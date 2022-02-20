The Food That Binds Us: The Celtic Fringe working

Kim, with a mother’s adoration, said, “Shannon is meticulous with her work station and plating and pairing food. It may be Gary’s menu, but Shannon has the expertise behind it. It makes a tremendous difference.”

And for Shannon executing her father’s recipes is truly an art, she said.

From savory shepherd’s pie and perfectly fried haddock to one of the most tender pork loins you could ever put to your lips, everything is prepared with immense detail and consideration.

“We are putting our whole selves into our restaurant, it’s our livelihood, our passion, and you might even say it’s our soul plated,’’ Shannon said. “It is our art that we are sharing, and we want to please as much as we can.“

Kim, on the other hand, humbly admits that she is the least skilled at her job. She proudly claims, though, that she has come into her own as bartender and greeter.

These days, struggles and mishaps role off her shoulders more easily, she said.

“I always imagined myself as a 75-year-old bartender that just sits at the end of the bar counter and teaches customers how to make martinis,” Kim joked.